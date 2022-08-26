Read full article on original website
York News-Times
York man sentenced in case involving deadly weapon, drugs
YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has been sentenced for two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs. According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
foxnebraska.com
Woman arrested for GI theft after escaping from Lincoln correctional facility in July
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman who escaped the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month has been arrested in Grand Island. In July, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Torrien Harris, 20, failed to return to the facility from job assignment and removed her electronic monitoring device, which was later found.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man In Jail, Another Sought In Assault/Robbery Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–A 40-year-old Lincoln man is in custody, while another man is wanted after both allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman of $10,000 she was using to purchase a new vehicle early Saturday afternoon near Roca. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said that the 33-year-old...
klkntv.com
Man accused of trying to headbutt a Nebraska officer over an $11 vodka bottle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested Bile Afea for shoplifting after he tried to attack one of them. This all began Saturday just after 5 p.m. at JR Liquor. Police say Afea was caught on camera stuffing a Smirnoff Vodka bottle worth $11.59...
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: 60-year-old man killed by bladed weapon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
kfornow.com
Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
klkntv.com
Woman found dead in Gage County home that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Clatonia residents are mourning the loss of one of their own after a house fire Monday night. Mary Bauer, 63, died in her home, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors said they were scared watching as flames came out of the windows.
Escaped Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas
An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on May 21, 2020....
Lincoln police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run
On Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 pm, a blue 2021 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light at N 27th St. The motorcycle collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck that was southbound on N. 27 Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Items reported stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary where over $8,000 of merchandise was allegedly taken. LPD said police were sent to Verizon, 3000 Pine Lake Road, for a reported burglary around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said the employees that arrived for work reportedly found the...
1011now.com
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a home that caught fire Monday. At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night for a large house fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
Sioux City Journal
As Alzheimer's ravages Lincoln woman's mind, her daughter says a long goodbye
Candy Carter isn't sure when, exactly, she made the promise that has consumed much of her life for the past three years, the promise that she has regretted at times and nearly broken, but has, so far, kept. Her mom, June Thomas, worked as a medical aid in a Minneapolis...
