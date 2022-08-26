YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has been sentenced for two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs. According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.

