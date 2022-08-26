Read full article on original website
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions. This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
mainebiz.biz
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
Missing Maine Man’s Family Now Offering Reward For Information
Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock, was 37 years old when he went missing on June 6th, 2022. He was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor. According to WABI, after three months of searching, his family is now offering a $500 reward for...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
WPFO
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
penbaypilot.com
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits. Worcester Holdings was issued the notice in July after...
Community Closet’s Fill the Bus this Saturday at the Ellsworth Walmart
This Saturday, August 27th the Community Closet of Ellsworth will have a school bus at the Ellsworth Walmart from 9 to 5, and they and we are hoping you'll help fill the bus with school supplies. The start of the school year should be a time of anticipation for the...
Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night
CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night. A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. The...
WMTW
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters called to Canns Beach Road electrical fire
OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Canns Beach Road.
wabi.tv
Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway. Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this. The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows...
Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon
HERMON, Maine — Police are currently investigating several incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon. Between...
Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine
Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate...
