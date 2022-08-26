ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Society
B98.5

Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date

Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
UNITY, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of September 1

ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Common Sense#Tremont#Toys#Charity#Po Box 437
Z107.3

A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’

This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night

CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night. A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. The...
CARMEL, ME
WMTW

Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters called to Canns Beach Road electrical fire

OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Canns Beach Road.
OWLS HEAD, ME
wabi.tv

Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway. Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this. The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows...
HERMON, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine

Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate...
CARMEL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy