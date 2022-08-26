ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimora Lee Simmons Twins With Her Daughter Ming in Minimalist Black For TikTok

By Kristopher Fraser
 5 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter, Ming Lee Simmons , took to TikTok to show us how they attempted to master the art of the transition and shared the video via Instagram Reels . Kimora aptly captioned the video “We tried.”

The video starts with Ming Lee, who is almost a carbon copy of her mother, posing with a model-worthy pout, looking like she’s just about to finish putting on her black Chrome Hearts hoodie. She also wears a ruched black crop top and black pants for a very minimalist aesthetic.

Ming also wears two subtle necklaces around her neck for a touch of accessorizing. To make it a seamless transition, Kimora followed her daughter’s minimalist aesthetic by wearing a long sleeve black T-shirt and light wash denim jeans. Kimora is also accessorized with two bangles on each wrist.

Despite looking like they were at home, the mother/daughter duo did not have fresh out-of-bed faces or hair. Both Kimora and Ming’s parted their long black hair down the middle, and they went for a mostly natural makeup look with a strong hint of rose pink blush.

Kimora and Ming have plenty to celebrate. Kimora’s Baby Phat line recently collaborated with sportswear brand Puma for a collection that was equal parts early aughts glam and sporty. The campaign for the collection starred Kimora alongside Ming, and her other daughter Aoki Lee Simmons. Aoki is currently following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing a modeling career while simultaneously attending Harvard College.

Comments / 5

