golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes
PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win
Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup
They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III lead latest group of PGA Tour players to jump to LIV Golf
The PGA Tour made some changes and picked up some momentum in its battle with LIV Golf, but the new series will feature some new players at its next event. On Tuesday, the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced six golfers would be taking their talents to the new series: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players NOT welcome back on the PGA Tour, says Jay Monahan
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains defiant that those players that have defected to LIV Golf who are still members of the PGA Tour will not be welcome back anytime soon. Despite many PGA Tour players switching allegiance to LIV Golf in recent months, there are still a number of...
