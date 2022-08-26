Everyone, who fraudulently, received PPP loans should be prosecuted, regardless of what political party they represent. These were taxpayers $$$$$$$ used to fund these loans. I'm sure when people applied for this money, they weren't asked which political party they supported. I'm also sure that the funds were not divided into to accounts, one for Republicans and one for Democrats and distributed accordingly. It's so sad that this country has become so divided because of what political party someone may support. The sense of right and wrong along with morals and decorum have totally declined.
I want the Congressional PPP loans that were forgiven to now NOT to be forgiven. They didn't lose their fat paychecks and heck, some got (free) over $1 million dollars (let me say free again). Line item details for every Congressional member's PPP loans, please.
How about getting the $5.6 million Jared Kushner got from the government that was somehow forgiven including Tom Brady’s $960,000
