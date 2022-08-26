Lake County's new canine to assist with human trafficking investigations

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A specially trained dog in the north suburbs will help police find more evidence in human trafficking and child exploitation investigations.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the main evidence in such cases usually comes from videos or electronic images.

He said there's often a major hurdle in finding those. Covelli said his department now has a police dog named "Tera," short for "Terabyte," which has been trained to detect the unique scent from hard drives and storage devices in computers, cell phones and tablets.

"When they're soldered and they're put together, there's a specific chemical that's used in all of them and Tera is trained to detect that specific scent."

Tera's abilities are so unique that Covelli said that he expects police from across the Chicago-area and beyond to request the dog for their own investigations.

