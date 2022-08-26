Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Keeping score: Who’s who in California’s sports-betting fight
Propositions 26 and 27 offer voters two distinct proposals for legalizing sports betting, creating the most expensive ballot fight in California history. A look at the different factions:. Major casino tribes: Sitting atop an industry that takes in $8 billion to $9 billion a year in revenue, tribes such as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California grid officials ready to ask for conservation as extreme heat wave approaches
Californians will likely be asked to ease off on the air conditioning — and anything else that consumes electricity — during the heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day. Hoping to avoid blackouts, the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, warned...
KTLA.com
Here’s who doesn’t qualify for California’s inflation relief checks
(NEXSTAR) – There are few people who would turn down a payment of up to $1,050, and millions of Californians are about to get one in the next few months. But not everyone qualifies for the highly anticipated Middle Class Tax Refund – also called inflation relief payments.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board. This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States. Senator and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These California downtowns are far from what they used to be, UC Berkeley study says
Downtown Sacramento and other older, large cities have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 economic downturn more than two years into the pandemic, according to a study from the University of California, Berkeley. Results from the study published in June suggest many downtown districts are still suffering from COVID-19’s economic...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Comments / 0