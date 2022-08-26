ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe E. Tata Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Post Tributes To the Peach Pit Owner

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Following the news that Beverly Hills, 90210 star Joe E Tata passed away at the age of 85, stars of the hit 90s TV series posted a special tribute for their late co-star.

In his latest Instagram post, former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Ian Ziering wrote a special tribute to Joe E Tata as well as writer and producer of the series Jessica Klein, who passed away earlier this month, and Denise Dowse, who also died a couple of weeks ago. The actor describes Tata as truly an OG in Hollywood.

“I remember seeing him on the Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210,” Ziering continued to discuss Joe E Tata. “He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Meanwhile, Ziering reflected that while the peace pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like the “backdrop” to the Joe E. Tata show. Ziering went on to add that his smile dims but basks in the fond memories of Joe E. Tata.

Fellow ‘90210’ Stars Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, & Jennie Garth Also Pay Tribute to Joe E Tata

Meanwhile, fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, and Jason Priestley also took to their Instagram accounts to pay tribute to their late co-star, Joe E Tata.

“We lost our family and good friend Joe E Tata,” Spellings shared. She described him as one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, “amazing humans” she’s ever worked with. “I never saw him without a big smile on his face. His human was uniquely Joey and his delivery was always spot on. He kept us in stitches.”

Brian Austin Green shared a video on his social media feed of him embracing Joe E Tata. “Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed, but so fondly remembered,” he wrote.

Jennie Garth went on to post some sweet pictures of her, Joe E Tata, and Tori Spelling. “I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh. I feel like there’s a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends.”

Jason Priestly posted a throwback of him and Joe E Tata together. “Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss,” he shared. “Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another.”

#Beverly Hills
