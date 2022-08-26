ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October, Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg sat down for chat with popular podcaster Joe Rogan , revealing in the interview that the social giant’s next major VR headset — said to be priced at more than $1,000 — will launch in October.

Zuckerberg appeared to be referring to the company’s Project Cambria, a higher-end VR and mixed-reality headset than the current Quest 2 that is supposed to more naturally represent the wearer’s expressions and body language with advanced eye- and facial-tracking features.

“There’s more nonverbal communication when people are with each other than verbal communication,” Zuckerberg said on Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” (Listen at this link .) The new VR headset will provide the ability to “have kind of eye contact in virtual reality,” the CEO said, and “if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real time to your avatar.” Zuckerberg said the company will talk about the new VR headset at its upcoming Connect developers conference.

Rogan, who indicated he demo’d the new Oculus headset, said the device “is awesome, it’s very impressive. It’s very cool.” He commented, “It’s getting to the point where it’s mimicking human patterns in kind of a creepy way.” Zuckerberg chuckled awkwardly, then said, “For me, this stuff is all about, like, helping people connect… I just started thinking about… what would be the ultimate expression of, basically, people using technology to feel present with each other, right? It’s not phones, it’s not computers.”

Zuckerberg didn’t talk pricing, but the next-gen VR headset reportedly will be more than twice as expensive as the current Meta Quest 2 (available in $400 and $500 models). The new device will be called the “Meta Quest Pro” and will cost more than $1,000, Bloomberg reported last month. Meta had previously confirmed the forthcoming VR headset would cost “considerably more” than $800.

Meta’s Reality Labs, which encompasses its VR and AR businesses, has been a drag on earnings. For the second quarter of 2022 , Reality Labs’ operating loss widened to $2.81 billion versus a loss of $2.43 billion a year earlier as revenue increased $452 million (up 48% year over year).

Meta’s pivot toward the metaverse, including its name change, comes as growth in its core social media business is slowing down. It’s uncertain whether the stepped-up push into VR will materialize into the multibillion-dollar opportunity Zuckerberg foresees .

Also during the sit-down with Rogan, Zuckerberg spoke about other topics:

  • Zuckerberg said that when he wakes up, his phone has a “million messages” and they are “usually not good”: “So it’s almost like every day you wake up you are punched in the stomach.” (via The Independent )
  • Zuckerberg said Facebook’s decision to restrict the New York Post’s story about a laptop owned by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, just weeks ahead of the 2020 election was taken based on the FBI’s misinformation warnings. Zuckerberg called the FBI a “legitimate institution” and defended Facebook’s temporary suppression of the story but admitted regret over the situation. “It sucks… I think in the same way that having to go though a criminal trial but being proven innocent in the end sucks,” the CEO said. “Depending on what side of the political spectrum [you’re on], you either think we didn’t censor it enough or we censored it way too much.” Twitter had blocked the URL to the Post story from being tweeted (and suspended the Post’s account) before reversing those actions more than two weeks later. (via BBC News )
  • Asked by Rogan why the U.S. is so divided politically, Zuckerberg (as he has before) downplayed the role of social media: “I think there’s probably a media environment issue that predates the internet. If some of the news is so far left and some of it is so far right, there’s all this talk of filter bubbles on the internet, but even predating this, going back to the ’70s or ’80s, when Fox News and these other media organizations were established, that’s had a long term effect and people have studied that.” (via Vice )

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elon Musk’s Lawyers Say Twitter Whistle-Blower Allegations Provide Additional Justification for Nixing $44 Billion Deal

Nearly two months ago, Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted to bail on his deal to buy the social network, based largely on his assertion that Twitter wasn’t disclosing the true scope of its spam and bot problem. Now Musk’s lawyers have cited allegations made by a former Twitter exec, whom the company fired this year, as providing “additional and distinct bases” to terminate the tech mogul’s agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. “Although the Musk Parties believe this termination notice is not legally necessary to terminate the Merger Agreement because they have already validly terminated it pursuant to the July...
FIFA
Variety

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo

That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Actor, Dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, a young, up-and-coming South African actor who most recently starred in this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” died Monday in New York from an unexpected illness, Variety has confirmed. She was 32. Dean also appeared in the DC Comics series “Black Lightning” on The CW. She played the highly skilled assassin Syonide throughout nine episodes over two seasons. She made her acting debut in the South African film “Spud” in 2010 and returned in the 2013 sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.” “Triangle of Sadness,” a satirical dark comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, marked her first major film....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Eugenio Derbez to Undergo ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident, His Wife Announces

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is undergoing a “very complicated” surgery after suffering an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced on Monday night. Rosaldo wrote on Instagram that Derbez is currently “fine” but his injuries are “delicate.” The surgery will not compromise his health, but “the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo wrote. She did not provide any details about Derbez’s accident. Variety has reached out to Derbez’s reps for more information. Derbez has been one of Mexico’s most successful international stars, and he has appeared in dozens...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said during the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break, though his f-bomb was bleeped out for the broadcast. And in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Avril Lavigne on 20 Years of ‘Let Go,’ Being a ‘Real-Ass Bitch’ and Earning a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne’s first time visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame coincided with a major moment in her life. It was 2001, and the then-16-year-old had traveled to Los Angeles to work on what would become her seven-times platinum debut album, “Let Go.” She was staying at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is on the famed boulevard, and ventured out to take a stroll amongst the stars. “It’s a bit of a full-circle moment for me because this is where I made my album,” Lavigne tells Variety in advance of receiving her own star on the Walk of Fame on Aug. 31. “My...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Metaverse#Web3 Technology
Variety

Britney Spears Posts 22-Minute Audio Message Addressing Conservatorship: ‘They Literally Killed Me’

A new audio message posted to YouTube on Sunday evening gave an in-depth look at Britney Spears’ side of her conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family. The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer’s face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star’s Twitter account. (Spears’ Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.) Variety has...
MUSIC
Variety

Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson Join ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ as Guest Stars (TV News Roundup)

Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have been cast as guest stars in NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” The film sees Parton in the lead role and also stars Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film follows the backstage story and on-camera results of Parton’s desire to share “mountain magic” at Dollywood during Christmas. When three characters known as the “Three Wise Mountain Men” appear to Parton, she finds herself on a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Samsung TV Plus Launches Rebrand, Unveils New Content Partnerships

It’s the start of a new chapter for Samsung TV Plus, TV manufacturer’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service — which is launching a new brand identity to highlight its latest content lineup and momentum in reaching viewers globally. Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver more than 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned-and-operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide. The No. 1 most popular FAST service on Samsung Smart...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle

“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series. Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13. “All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday. “Yellowstone” has grown...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Avatar
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

This ‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Book Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon

The epic ride that was the fourth season of “Stranger Things” wrapped up in July but Netflix is still delivering for fans before filming begins for next season. Starting today, fans can embark on a 3D adventure through a stunning pop-up book that recreates the most memorable moments from the show. “Stranger Things: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book,” which released today on Amazon (and is already a #1 bestseller),  includes five richly-detailed spreads that double as an expansive guide to Hawkins Indiana and the Upside Down.  The new interactive book joins dozens of collaborations that brands have churned out over the past year...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions Boards Feature Documentary ‘In The Shadow of Beirut’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hilary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions is co-producing a new feature documentary with the team behind Sundance 2019 title “Gaza.” “In the Shadow of Beirut” is a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the impoverished Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods of the city, the scene of an infamous massacre in 1982. The film will be executive produced by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Siobhan Sinnerton for HiddenLight. The doc is filmed over four years with unique access to the families within these largely restricted areas and co-directed by Stephen Gerard Kelly, in his debut,...
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Kingsley to Reprise Trevor Slattery Role in Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man Series at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Kingsley is poised to reprise the role of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios at Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.  The show was first revealed to be in the works back in June. It will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeff Garlin’s Character on ‘The Goldbergs’ Killed Off for Season 10

When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.” Premiering Sept. 21, Season 10 also introduce a new member to the family, as newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff...
TV SERIES
Variety

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia Join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Pain Hustlers’

Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Andy Garcia will join the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” teaming up with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the Netflix movie. Brian d’Arcy James (“Spotlight,” “West Side Story”) and Chloe Coleman (“My Spy,” “Marry Me”) are rounding out the ensemble. David Yates, best known for directing several “Harry Potter” movies, is helming “The Pain Hustlers,” which is said to be tonally similar to American Dream-esque crime dramas like “The Big Short,” “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” According to the official logline, the film follows an unemployed “blue-collar woman struggling to raise her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Narcos’ Producer Sues Ex-Partner Over $1 Million in Profits on Netflix Series

A producer behind the hit Netflix series “Narcos” has filed a lawsuit claiming he is owed more than $1 million in unpaid profits on the show. José Padilha sued fellow producer Eric Newman, claiming that Newman has breached an agreement to split all profits on the show 50-50. The complaint alleges that Newman and his company have received “several millions of dollars in revenues arising from or connected with ‘Narcos’ that have not been reported to Plaintiffs.” The suit seeks to recoup 50% of all unreported revenues, as well as punitive damages. Newman has a longstanding relationship with Netflix. He is currently producing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hit Canadian Mystery Series ‘Aller Simple’ to Be Distributed by Oble (EXCLUSIVE)

French production and distribution firm Oble is to handle international licensing of Canadian hit drama series “Aller Simple” or “No Return.” Produced by French-Canadian firm Sphere Media, the six-episode psychological thriller premiered on prime-time earlier this year in Canada and has been a hit with critics and audiences. It plays on Noovo, where it has been the most watched drama in the channel’s history, and is available before linear broadcast via subscription on Crave TV. Written by Annie Pierard, Bernard Dansereau and Etienne Pierard-Dansereau, who all previously worked on Sphere’s “Epidemie” (aka “The Outbreak”), the show sees six complete strangers; a former policeman, an art-dealer, a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy