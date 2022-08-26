This slideshow requires JavaScript. Steven Tonkinson, son of Pinecrest residents Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, continued his quest to make a difference in the lives of untold numbers with his work volunteering for Shelter Box USA. When he is not helping clients at Tonkinson Financial, he is traveling to natural disasters to deliver Shelter Boxes or raising money to support the effort. Always looking for a unique way to do so, for a second time he climbed Mount Snow Basin in Utah for the Everesting Challenge, a 29,029 feet hike in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains—the equivalent height of Mount Everest—in just 36 hours. Steven’s goal was to raise $29,029 and he added an additional challenge this year by completing the climb with the big green Shelter Box strapped to his back as he did at running the annual Miami Marathon. Steven is an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables whose members have shown great support as have so many in the community. Readers who would like to help Steven’s fundraising efforts may do so by going to this link: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/everesting-challenge/

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO