Miami Beach, FL

miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free and cheap things to do on Labor Day weekend

Friday, Sept. 2 is the first Friday of the month and therefore Gables Gallery Night, one of Miami’s longest-running free events. Click here to learn more about this fun art-filled night in Downtown Coral Gables. It includes free entry into the Coral Gables Museum and into most of the art galleries around the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping

HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
HIALEAH, FL
secretmiami.com

This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch

Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

LUIS ENRIQUE, ALBITA AND BONNY CEPEDA TO HEADLINE THE MIRAMAR LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO KICK OFF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

The City of Miramar announced that they will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated September 15 to October 15 each year with their annual signature event, the Latin Music Festival hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. This will be a free event jam-packed with Latin musical giants for a night of salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and much more. The event will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm at the spacious 5,000 capacity Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.
MIRAMAR, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Actors’ Playhouse wraps 34th season with romantic comedy, Now and Then

As the 34th season comes to an end, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre announces the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan’s heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production is running for a limited time through Sept. 11 with performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 305-444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Steven Tonkinson tackled another challenge for Shelter Box USA.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Steven Tonkinson, son of Pinecrest residents Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, continued his quest to make a difference in the lives of untold numbers with his work volunteering for Shelter Box USA. When he is not helping clients at Tonkinson Financial, he is traveling to natural disasters to deliver Shelter Boxes or raising money to support the effort. Always looking for a unique way to do so, for a second time he climbed Mount Snow Basin in Utah for the Everesting Challenge, a 29,029 feet hike in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains—the equivalent height of Mount Everest—in just 36 hours. Steven’s goal was to raise $29,029 and he added an additional challenge this year by completing the climb with the big green Shelter Box strapped to his back as he did at running the annual Miami Marathon. Steven is an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables whose members have shown great support as have so many in the community. Readers who would like to help Steven’s fundraising efforts may do so by going to this link: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/everesting-challenge/
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom

MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL

