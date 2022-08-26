Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year

Read full article on original website
New Graziano’s Restaurant Looks to Be Planned for Coral Gables
A recent plan review names a spot on S Dixie Highway
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do In Downtown Miami
Miami in Florida has a downtown which will take your breath away. DT Miami has an Atlantic Ocean waterfront lined with marinas, off-shore islands both natural and artificial and all backed by architecturally impressive high rise towers plus the odd palm tree or two. You are reading: Things to do...
WSVN-TV
Las Olas popular restaurant Timpano has reopened with a new menu and revamped look
Everybody loves a good comeback story. Especially when it’s packed with great food and drinks. A popular Las Olas restaurant has re-opened with a new look, a new menu and a new reason to hit the boulevard. The party’s on again for Fort Lauderdale foodies. Timpano is back is...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bodega, Freddy's Speakeasy, and Kuba On the Bay
Miami's latest round of openings includes a wine bar and bistro, a fifth location for Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coconut Grove, and the debut of a new speakeasy cocktail lounge inside the InterContinental Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. A Love Story...
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy
This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo
The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving to new location in northwest Miami-Dade
MEDLEY, Fla. – The popular South Florida Christmas theme park Santa’s Enchanted Forest is expanding. After a single season stationed at Hialeah Park, the annual event is moving again to make way for new condos and a school at last year’s site. “Everything is bigger -- (there’s)...
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
WSVN-TV
New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
secretmiami.com
This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch
Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
communitynewspapers.com
MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom
MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
thenextmiami.com
‘Whole New Level Of Residential Living’ Coming To Miami Worldcenter After Developer Buys Piece
A parcel next to Legacy Miami Worldcenter has just been sold to an apartment developer, and a broker involved in the transaction has high expectations for what’s coming. An affiliate of residential developer Lynd paid $30 million for the lot, county records show. The property is directly adjacent to...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
communitynewspapers.com
Monia Meluzzi: One of the Artists Behind Deering Estate’s Newest Exhibition Stone House as Subject
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Stone House. To commemorate this event, the Deering Estate is hosting the exhibition. Stone House as Subject. Artists Monia Meluzzi and Becky Franco created works that reflect the interior and exterior facades of the House and its historical significance to South Florida. Meluzzi’s energetic and intricate pieces occupy the entrance hallway of the gallery, while Franco’s hyper realistic styled paintings are displayed in the adjacent room. Stone House as Subject is on view in the Great Hall until August 31st.
denisesanger.com
Best Christmas Lights In Miami 2022
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. Where to find the best Christmas lights in Miami this year. Felt so weird to spend our first Christmas ever in a tropical climate like Miami. Never mind that at 60 degrees, the locals were all wearing parkas, hats and gloves.
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
