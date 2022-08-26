ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year

By Miami Beach Chamber
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things To Do In Downtown Miami

Miami in Florida has a downtown which will take your breath away. DT Miami has an Atlantic Ocean waterfront lined with marinas, off-shore islands both natural and artificial and all backed by architecturally impressive high rise towers plus the odd palm tree or two. You are reading: Things to do...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy

This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Person
Steve Adkins
secretmiami.com

Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Itinerary#Melting Pot#Food Drink#Michelin Star#Recommended Restaurants#Latin American#Cuban#Southern
secretmiami.com

This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch

Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom

MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Monia Meluzzi: One of the Artists Behind Deering Estate’s Newest Exhibition Stone House as Subject

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Stone House. To commemorate this event, the Deering Estate is hosting the exhibition. Stone House as Subject. Artists Monia Meluzzi and Becky Franco created works that reflect the interior and exterior facades of the House and its historical significance to South Florida. Meluzzi’s energetic and intricate pieces occupy the entrance hallway of the gallery, while Franco’s hyper realistic styled paintings are displayed in the adjacent room. Stone House as Subject is on view in the Great Hall until August 31st.
MIAMI, FL
denisesanger.com

Best Christmas Lights In Miami 2022

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. Where to find the best Christmas lights in Miami this year. Felt so weird to spend our first Christmas ever in a tropical climate like Miami. Never mind that at 60 degrees, the locals were all wearing parkas, hats and gloves.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy