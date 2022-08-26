Read full article on original website
Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police
A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Laurel man convicted of murder, robbery in 2020 shooting in Essex
Keonta Adrian Skipwith was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and firearm offenses in the death of Zeshaan Toppa.
Man found shot to death inside home in Glen Burnie, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot to death early this morning in Glen Burnie and police are still looking for the shooter. Police identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called...
Howard County Police Blotter: Here’s what’s happening
Howard County Police Blotter for August 30, 2022 HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County...
Bay Net
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run
Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest in SaturdayShooting
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has announced an arrest in the weekend shooting...
Glen Burnie man killed behind alternative medicine shop, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Glen Burnie was shot and killed Friday behind an alternative medicine store, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said officers were called to the rear of the Dande-Lion Herb Shop in the 600 block of Crain Highway after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims from this month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims:. 37-year-old Eric White was killed on August 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Carey Street. 18-year-old Jesika Tetlow was killed on August 30, 2022, in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. As of today, there have been...
Police ID driver who died after slamming into Gaithersburg home, sparking massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A driver has died after slamming his car into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Montgomery County fire crews were at the scene...
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
Alert Issued After Skimming Device Found At Glen Burnie 7-Eleven
Police in Anne Arundel County have issued an alert to watch for fraud after finding a credit/debit card skimmer in a Glen Burnie 7-Eleven. Officers recovered the skimmer from the 7-Eleven located at 1250 Crain Highway on Monday, Aug. 29, and are warning anyone who has made a purchase from this location to check their bank statements.
'Lady in the Lake' crew member made up story about drug dealer demanding money, Baltimore police say
Baltimore police are reporting that two members of the "Lady in the Lake" production crew made up a story about a group of drug dealers demanding money in exchange for not shooting someone on set. WBAL's David Collins reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
$2K reward offered in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church burglary case
A $2000 reward is being offered for information on an August 22 burglary at a Southwest Baltimore church.
2-year-old, 6-year old boys seriously injured in Owings crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people, including two children, were seriously injured after a crash in Owings Sunday afternoon. According to police, at about 1 p.m., offices were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Chesapeake Road. An investigation revealed that a 37-year-old...
Harford County Sheriff's deputy hurt in car crash
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was injured Monday when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. Deputies said around 5:30 p.m. the deputy was driving on Route 7 when his car was hit at Joppa Road. Medics at the scene said he was alert and conscious.
Nottingham MD
Robbery, assault reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man
A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
