Glen Burnie, MD

Wanted Man Apprehended After Armed Carjacking, Robbery In Oxon Hill: Police

A wanted man is in police custody and facing a host of charges following an armed carjacking in Maryland earlier this month, according to authorities. Xavion Tyrell Proctor was arrested by members of the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Warrant/Fugitive Division following an incident in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, the agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
OXON HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot to death inside home in Glen Burnie, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot to death early this morning in Glen Burnie and police are still looking for the shooter. Police identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Glen Burnie man killed behind alternative medicine shop, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Glen Burnie was shot and killed Friday behind an alternative medicine store, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said officers were called to the rear of the Dande-Lion Herb Shop in the 600 block of Crain Highway after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims from this month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims:. 37-year-old Eric White was killed on August 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Carey Street. 18-year-old Jesika Tetlow was killed on August 30, 2022, in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. As of today, there have been...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

2-year-old, 6-year old boys seriously injured in Owings crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people, including two children, were seriously injured after a crash in Owings Sunday afternoon. According to police, at about 1 p.m., offices were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of West Chesapeake Road. An investigation revealed that a 37-year-old...
OWINGS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County Sheriff's deputy hurt in car crash

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was injured Monday when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. Deputies said around 5:30 p.m. the deputy was driving on Route 7 when his car was hit at Joppa Road. Medics at the scene said he was alert and conscious.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

