GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Glen Burnie was shot and killed Friday behind an alternative medicine store, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said officers were called to the rear of the Dande-Lion Herb Shop in the 600 block of Crain Highway after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO