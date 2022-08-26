PROGRESSIVE OFFERINGS, AWARDS GALORE AND COUNTLESS WAYS TO “CHEERS” IN STYLE AT R HOUSE WYNWOOD’S HAPPY HOUR

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communitynewspapers.com
LUIS ENRIQUE, ALBITA AND BONNY CEPEDA TO HEADLINE THE MIRAMAR LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO KICK OFF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
The City of Miramar announced that they will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated September 15 to October 15 each year with their annual signature event, the Latin Music Festival hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. This will be a free event jam-packed with Latin musical giants for a night of salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and much more. The event will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm at the spacious 5,000 capacity Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.
communitynewspapers.com
Monia Meluzzi: One of the Artists Behind Deering Estate’s Newest Exhibition Stone House as Subject
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Stone House. To commemorate this event, the Deering Estate is hosting the exhibition. Stone House as Subject. Artists Monia Meluzzi and Becky Franco created works that reflect the interior and exterior facades of the House and its historical significance to South Florida. Meluzzi’s energetic and intricate pieces occupy the entrance hallway of the gallery, while Franco’s hyper realistic styled paintings are displayed in the adjacent room. Stone House as Subject is on view in the Great Hall until August 31st.
communitynewspapers.com
Westland Mall Launching “Westland Cash Back” Promotion kicks off Sept. 2, 2022
Westland Mall, an 835,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Hialeah, Florida, just northwest of Miami is launching a “Westland Cash Back” promotion for shoppers in September, rewarding visitors for shopping at Westland Mall. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any mall retailer or restaurant can bring their receipts to an ambassador located in Center Court during promotion days and mall hours. In turn, the ambassador will present guests with a cash voucher, good at several participating retailers. Purchases must be made Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11 and vouchers must be redeemed Sept. 12th through the 18th . WESTLAND CASH.
communitynewspapers.com
Actors’ Playhouse wraps 34th season with romantic comedy, Now and Then
As the 34th season comes to an end, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre announces the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan’s heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production is running for a limited time through Sept. 11 with performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 305-444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy
This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
communitynewspapers.com
GableStage presenting Fade: dramatic comedy about class, integrity, culture
GableStage is presenting the witty dramatic comedy Fade by Tanya Saracho, a story about friendship, opportunity, assumptions, ambition, culture and betrayal. Directed by award-winning Miami-based actor, director and writer Teo Castellanos, Fade runs through Sept. 18, and it is available for streaming until Sept. 18. The story follows the relationship...
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Woman’s Club continues outreach efforts
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Summer is nearing its end and the hardworking women of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) and their sister clubs in District 11 continue to help fund their outreach efforts with ongoing events. In fact, the CGWC held the club’s inaugural game night hosted...
communitynewspapers.com
Kerdyk Real Estate handles lease of space at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Kerdyk Real Estate’s Commercial Division has leased 5,073 square feet at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 100, in Coral Gables to the Consulate General of Guatemala. The transaction was handled by Kerdyk Real Estate’s office specialist Lourdes Cuzan. “The Consul General of Guatemala is a welcome addition...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Children’s Museum names new board members
Miami Children’s Museum has announced the current appointments to the board of directors. Scott Wagner, a partner at Bilzin Sumberg, will assume the duties as president of the board. Wagner led Bilzin Sumberg’s Antitrust Team in achieving tremendous results for major opt-out plaintiffs in the precedent-setting LCD and CRT price-fixing litigations, some of the largest antitrust litigations in recent history. In addition to his antitrust and litigation work, Wagner serves as trusted counsel to public and private companies, entrepreneurs and developers. He renders high-level legal and business advice on a wide variety of issues.
communitynewspapers.com
Educate Tomorrow to host ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event
Educate Tomorrow will take its mission to new heights with a thrill-seeking, action-packed event titled “Over the Edge.” on Oct. 22. This exciting event — presented by building sponsor, Keyes International, and sponsors, Royal Caribbean and Damian Valori — is set to raise funds to further the organization’s impact on children, youth, and families.
communitynewspapers.com
II Panamerican Benefit Gala Show: For Education of Children of the Americas
The second edition of the Panamerican Benefit Gala Show at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, is an artistic and humanitarian event unusual in the city of Miami. A night where art and philanthropy work together uniting foundations, sponsors, artists, philanthropists, leaders and...
communitynewspapers.com
Junior Achievement gets $900K gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Junior Achievement of Greater Miami Inc. has accepted a generous gift of $900,000, made by author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This contribution is the largest gift from a single donor since the organization was founded 65 years ago. Junior Achievement of Greater Miami intends to utilize Ms. Scott’s generous investment...
communitynewspapers.com
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will begin its 17th season with For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story on Oct. 1, 8 p.m., as part of its 2022-23 Live at Knight series. Arturo Sandoval, legendary Cuban trumpeter, composer, 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami native Miguel Rischmau working in JET program in Japan
Miami native Miguel Rischmaui, an FIU graduate and former head of the FIU Japan Club, currently is working in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, Japan through the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program (JET) that arranges for participants from around the globe to work in schools, boards of education, and government offices throughout Japan.
communitynewspapers.com
In Living Memory : The Music of Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein
An extraordinary event with duo-pianists Paul Posnak and Anita Castiglione will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El on Miami Beach. It will be a celebration of the Spirit of America and its most vital expression by three great cultural heroes — George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, and Leonard Bernstein.
communitynewspapers.com
MDC EnTec to offer Javier Coto Scholarship for free tech courses
Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec) has created the Javier Coto Scholarship in honor of late MDC professor Javier Coto. Funded by Miami-Dade County, the scholarship is available to students who enroll in tech courses in the fall, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, internet of things, app development and more.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Sebastian Muñoz
Recent Miami Palmetto High School graduate Sebastian Muñoz has already moved to St. Louis University in Missouri to get ready for the start of class and tennis practice. Muñoz was recruited to play for the Division I university. He plans to study Computer Engineering. At Palmetto, Muñoz was...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Abbie Lambert
Miami Palmetto High School senior Abbie Lambert is Student Council President for the 2022-2023 school year. She ran unopposed after being the vice president of the Class of ’23, but she campaigned anyway because she thought it was important that her fellow students get to know her. It’s unusual...
communitynewspapers.com
BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
