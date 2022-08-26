PROGRESSIVE OFFERINGS, AWARDS GALORE AND COUNTLESS WAYS TO “CHEERS” IN STYLE AT R HOUSE WYNWOOD’S HAPPY HOUR

Westland Mall, an 835,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Hialeah, Florida, just northwest of Miami is launching a “Westland Cash Back” promotion for shoppers in September, rewarding visitors for shopping at Westland Mall. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any mall retailer or restaurant can bring their receipts to an ambassador located in Center Court during promotion days and mall hours. In turn, the ambassador will present guests with a cash voucher, good at several participating retailers. Purchases must be made Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11 and vouchers must be redeemed Sept. 12th through the 18th . WESTLAND CASH.

