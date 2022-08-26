Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
Westland Mall Launching “Westland Cash Back” Promotion kicks off Sept. 2, 2022
Westland Mall, an 835,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Hialeah, Florida, just northwest of Miami is launching a “Westland Cash Back” promotion for shoppers in September, rewarding visitors for shopping at Westland Mall. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any mall retailer or restaurant can bring their receipts to an ambassador located in Center Court during promotion days and mall hours. In turn, the ambassador will present guests with a cash voucher, good at several participating retailers. Purchases must be made Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11 and vouchers must be redeemed Sept. 12th through the 18th . WESTLAND CASH.
communitynewspapers.com
MG Developer marks opening of Gables Village showroom
MG Developer has announced the grand opening of its showroom for its newest and most exclusive project, “Gables Village,” a 48-residence collection inspired by the province of Seville, Spain. The intimate ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Vince Lago, and several city commissioners, LESTE, VYV, Linkvest Capital,...
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy
This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
communitynewspapers.com
Kerdyk Real Estate handles lease of space at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Kerdyk Real Estate’s Commercial Division has leased 5,073 square feet at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 100, in Coral Gables to the Consulate General of Guatemala. The transaction was handled by Kerdyk Real Estate’s office specialist Lourdes Cuzan. “The Consul General of Guatemala is a welcome addition...
communitynewspapers.com
LUIS ENRIQUE, ALBITA AND BONNY CEPEDA TO HEADLINE THE MIRAMAR LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO KICK OFF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
The City of Miramar announced that they will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated September 15 to October 15 each year with their annual signature event, the Latin Music Festival hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. This will be a free event jam-packed with Latin musical giants for a night of salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and much more. The event will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm at the spacious 5,000 capacity Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.
communitynewspapers.com
Monia Meluzzi: One of the Artists Behind Deering Estate’s Newest Exhibition Stone House as Subject
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Stone House. To commemorate this event, the Deering Estate is hosting the exhibition. Stone House as Subject. Artists Monia Meluzzi and Becky Franco created works that reflect the interior and exterior facades of the House and its historical significance to South Florida. Meluzzi’s energetic and intricate pieces occupy the entrance hallway of the gallery, while Franco’s hyper realistic styled paintings are displayed in the adjacent room. Stone House as Subject is on view in the Great Hall until August 31st.
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Woman’s Club continues outreach efforts
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Summer is nearing its end and the hardworking women of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) and their sister clubs in District 11 continue to help fund their outreach efforts with ongoing events. In fact, the CGWC held the club’s inaugural game night hosted...
communitynewspapers.com
Steven Tonkinson tackled another challenge for Shelter Box USA.
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Steven Tonkinson, son of Pinecrest residents Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, continued his quest to make a difference in the lives of untold numbers with his work volunteering for Shelter Box USA. When he is not helping clients at Tonkinson Financial, he is traveling to natural disasters to deliver Shelter Boxes or raising money to support the effort. Always looking for a unique way to do so, for a second time he climbed Mount Snow Basin in Utah for the Everesting Challenge, a 29,029 feet hike in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains—the equivalent height of Mount Everest—in just 36 hours. Steven’s goal was to raise $29,029 and he added an additional challenge this year by completing the climb with the big green Shelter Box strapped to his back as he did at running the annual Miami Marathon. Steven is an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables whose members have shown great support as have so many in the community. Readers who would like to help Steven’s fundraising efforts may do so by going to this link: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/everesting-challenge/
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
communitynewspapers.com
Actors’ Playhouse wraps 34th season with romantic comedy, Now and Then
As the 34th season comes to an end, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre announces the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan’s heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production is running for a limited time through Sept. 11 with performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 305-444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
communitynewspapers.com
GableStage presenting Fade: dramatic comedy about class, integrity, culture
GableStage is presenting the witty dramatic comedy Fade by Tanya Saracho, a story about friendship, opportunity, assumptions, ambition, culture and betrayal. Directed by award-winning Miami-based actor, director and writer Teo Castellanos, Fade runs through Sept. 18, and it is available for streaming until Sept. 18. The story follows the relationship...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Children’s Museum names new board members
Miami Children’s Museum has announced the current appointments to the board of directors. Scott Wagner, a partner at Bilzin Sumberg, will assume the duties as president of the board. Wagner led Bilzin Sumberg’s Antitrust Team in achieving tremendous results for major opt-out plaintiffs in the precedent-setting LCD and CRT price-fixing litigations, some of the largest antitrust litigations in recent history. In addition to his antitrust and litigation work, Wagner serves as trusted counsel to public and private companies, entrepreneurs and developers. He renders high-level legal and business advice on a wide variety of issues.
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon
Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
bocamag.com
South Florida’s Medical Experts 2022: Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc
1601 Clint Moore Road, Suite 125, Boca Raton; 561/395-5733. 2828 South Seacrest Blvd., Suites 104 & 204, Boynton Beach; 561/734-5080. For nearly 40 years, the world-class trained team of physicians at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates have been providing head-to-toe orthopaedic care for teens to seniors, athletes to weekend warriors, patients who have experienced failed surgeries elsewhere and those seeking the latest techniques in minimally invasive procedures.
The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
communitynewspapers.com
Educate Tomorrow to host ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event
Educate Tomorrow will take its mission to new heights with a thrill-seeking, action-packed event titled “Over the Edge.” on Oct. 22. This exciting event — presented by building sponsor, Keyes International, and sponsors, Royal Caribbean and Damian Valori — is set to raise funds to further the organization’s impact on children, youth, and families.
