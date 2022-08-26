LPM RESTAURANT & BAR MIAMI UNVEILS “L’ÉTÉ EN ROSÉ” – A TIMELESS FRENCH TRADITION TO CELEBRATE SUMMER

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Graziano’s Restaurant Looks to Be Planned for Coral Gables
A recent plan review names a spot on S Dixie Highway
6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do In Downtown Miami
Miami in Florida has a downtown which will take your breath away. DT Miami has an Atlantic Ocean waterfront lined with marinas, off-shore islands both natural and artificial and all backed by architecturally impressive high rise towers plus the odd palm tree or two. You are reading: Things to do...
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
Bentley Plans 62-Story Miami-Area Condo Tower
The high-rise aims to become the tallest coastal residential building in the country. Luxury brand Bentley Motors, in partnership with REALM-Global, is planning to develop Bentley Residences, a 62-story condominium high-rise located in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Dezer Development is in charge of the project, while Sieger Suarez Architects is handling design. Expected to become the tallest coastal residential building in the U.S., the project is estimated to be completed in 2026.
Click10.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving to new location in northwest Miami-Dade
MEDLEY, Fla. – The popular South Florida Christmas theme park Santa’s Enchanted Forest is expanding. After a single season stationed at Hialeah Park, the annual event is moving again to make way for new condos and a school at last year’s site. “Everything is bigger -- (there’s)...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Late star designer Lorraine Letendre’s Miami pad asks $4.5M
A Miami triplex once home to the late celebrity interior designer Lorraine Letendre is poised to hit the market for $4.5 million. The lavish home is at Ten Museum Park, the downtown condo tower at 1040 Biscayne Blvd. Letendre’s clients and projects included fashion designer Calvin Klein’s Hamptons home and...
Wild Fork Opens 10th South Florida Store
Wild Fork’s national expansion has been in areas that are adjacent to distribution centers
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo
The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy
This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WSVN-TV
New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami native Miguel Rischmau working in JET program in Japan
Miami native Miguel Rischmaui, an FIU graduate and former head of the FIU Japan Club, currently is working in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, Japan through the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program (JET) that arranges for participants from around the globe to work in schools, boards of education, and government offices throughout Japan.
communitynewspapers.com
Actors’ Playhouse wraps 34th season with romantic comedy, Now and Then
As the 34th season comes to an end, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre announces the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan’s heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production is running for a limited time through Sept. 11 with performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 305-444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Click10.com
South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping
HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
thenextmiami.com
‘Whole New Level Of Residential Living’ Coming To Miami Worldcenter After Developer Buys Piece
A parcel next to Legacy Miami Worldcenter has just been sold to an apartment developer, and a broker involved in the transaction has high expectations for what’s coming. An affiliate of residential developer Lynd paid $30 million for the lot, county records show. The property is directly adjacent to...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0