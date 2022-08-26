Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
Metro News
Conservation Agency to oversee stream clearing work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Conservation Agency has entered an agreement with the Fayette County Commission to handle some of the work in the aftermath of severe flooding in a couple of major streams. The agency’s technicians and engineers will oversee debris removal from those two creeks after the high water earlier this month.
Metro News
I-64 west slowed near Charleston after tractor trailers collide
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
Metro News
Tyree remembers Smittle’s impact, influence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree understands Walter Smittle’s impact as a community servant and fire service leader. Tyree has been receiving calls from fire officials in West Virginia and other states in the days following Smittle’s death on Aug. 25 at the age of 79. Smittle served as state fire marshal for 26 years — the longest tenure in West Virginia history — before becoming the Jackson County 911 director and the county’s director of emergency services.
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
lootpress.com
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Metro News
More economic development announcements expected at WV Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. –– More than 1,000 leaders in business, health, education and politics will be in Greenbrier County this week to discuss investment opportunities in the Mountain State. The 86th Annual Meeting and Business Summit, hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, runs Wednesday through...
UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire
UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
woay.com
WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
Metro News
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
Funeral services for Charleston Police Department K-9 Axel announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have announced funeral services for fallen K-9 officer Axel. According to city officials, Axel’s funeral will take place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Visitation will start at noon with services beginning […]
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Axel
The funeral for Charleston K-9 officer Axel will be held later this week. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says K-9 Axel was shot at close range by wanted felon, 50-year-old Samuel Paul Ranson of Charleston. Police were dispatched to a home on East Point Drive late Saturday...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County authorities looking for man involved in alleged credit card fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man allegedly involved in credit card fraud. Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Arnold Hiller. Hiller has been seen at multiple businesses in Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood. Hiller may be carrying a...
Metro News
Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
