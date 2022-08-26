ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Conservation Agency to oversee stream clearing work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Conservation Agency has entered an agreement with the Fayette County Commission to handle some of the work in the aftermath of severe flooding in a couple of major streams. The agency’s technicians and engineers will oversee debris removal from those two creeks after the high water earlier this month.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

I-64 west slowed near Charleston after tractor trailers collide

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Tyree remembers Smittle’s impact, influence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree understands Walter Smittle’s impact as a community servant and fire service leader. Tyree has been receiving calls from fire officials in West Virginia and other states in the days following Smittle’s death on Aug. 25 at the age of 79. Smittle served as state fire marshal for 26 years — the longest tenure in West Virginia history — before becoming the Jackson County 911 director and the county’s director of emergency services.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
DAVIS, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire

UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
woay.com

WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer

West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Funeral services for Charleston Police Department K-9 Axel announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have announced funeral services for fallen K-9 officer Axel. According to city officials, Axel’s funeral will take place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Visitation will start at noon with services beginning […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Axel

The funeral for Charleston K-9 officer Axel will be held later this week. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says K-9 Axel was shot at close range by wanted felon, 50-year-old Samuel Paul Ranson of Charleston. Police were dispatched to a home on East Point Drive late Saturday...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

