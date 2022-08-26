EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond announced that the renovation of Stephenson Park is now underway. Stephenson Park, the oldest park within the City of Edmond, was given to the City in 1894 and was last renovated in 1934. Now, 88 years later, the park is receiving another renovation to better meet the needs of the community.

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO