Wild Wednesday: Armadillo
Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Erica Buckwalter from the OKC Zoo to learn about Poppy the armadillo. For more information call (405) 424-3344 or click here.
OKC Zoo raising awareness, money for EEHV during Elephant Awareness Month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is wrapping up the end of Asian Elephant Awareness Month with raising awareness for Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus, or EEHV. The month of August is known as "Asian Elephant Awareness Month." All month long, the OKC Zoo has been raising awareness for...
National Zoo Awareness Day- August 31, 2022
It's National Zoo Awareness Day, And we love our animal friends at the Oklahoma City Zoo. So get out to your local zoo and show some love for wildlife while bonding with the family.
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event
The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework
Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
'Winter is coming': City of Norman continuing talks to replace homeless shelter
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday evening, Norman City Council sat down to try and figure out a shelter option for homeless people in the area. As previously reported, the city closed its shelter at the end of June. Council narrowed down its options during its special meeting. However, several...
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
City of Edmond's Stephenson Park to undergo renovations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond announced that the renovation of Stephenson Park is now underway. Stephenson Park, the oldest park within the City of Edmond, was given to the City in 1894 and was last renovated in 1934. Now, 88 years later, the park is receiving another renovation to better meet the needs of the community.
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifts to virtual learning for the rest of the week
PERKINS, Okla. (KOKH) — The Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School shifted to virtual learning on Tuesday and will remain that way through the remainder of the week. The school said it has been affected by the coronavirus and other illnesses. "With 15 staff members home today and the number growing, we...
Oklahomans celebrating the preservation of the historic Freedom Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahomans celebrated the preservation of the Freedom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday. The third annual preservation ceremony commemorated the Oklahoma City Council for designating the Freedom Center as a historic landmark on August 28, 2019. The Freedom Center is a longtime civil rights landmark...
Oklahoma City police looking for witnesses to Bricktown fight that left one shot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for people who witnessed a fight in Bricktown late last month. Police said the fight happened near Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 31. Police said the fight led to one victim being shot. The victim...
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
Friends of the American Red Cross Golf Tournament coming this September
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 chats with Brady Ayala from the Red Cross ahead of the Friends of the American Red Cross Golf Tournament on Sept. 12. You can visit the Friends of the American Red Cross website to register your team to golf at the Gaillardia Country Club or be a sponsor of the event.
