Oklahoma City, OK

Wild Wednesday: Armadillo

Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Erica Buckwalter from the OKC Zoo to learn about Poppy the armadillo. For more information call (405) 424-3344 or click here.
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event

The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework

Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
City of Edmond's Stephenson Park to undergo renovations

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond announced that the renovation of Stephenson Park is now underway. Stephenson Park, the oldest park within the City of Edmond, was given to the City in 1894 and was last renovated in 1934. Now, 88 years later, the park is receiving another renovation to better meet the needs of the community.
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Family of fallen Edmond officer C.J. Nelson files wrongful death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of an Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this summer filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Oklahoma County against Jay Fite and Coontz Roofing, the construction company that he worked for. C.J Nelson's family is seeking $100,000 in damages....
Crews respond to house fire in northwest OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City near northwest 92nd street and Harvey Avenue. Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house. Neighbors have complained to the city about abandoned cars parked outside the house. No one was found inside during the first search....
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
