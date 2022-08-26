Oklahoma football has a policy regarding commitments. If a player is committed to Oklahoma, they agree to no longer go on visits. Brent Venables surprised many people when he came out and talked about his commitment policies, to which a mixed bag of reactions came from the media. Some believed it was hypocrisy considering Venables was willing to take visits from prospects committed to other schools. Others strongly agreed with such a policy but paused pondering the risk, and there is one.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO