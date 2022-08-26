Read full article on original website
stupiddope.com
Red Bull Rapids Oklahoma City 2022 | stupidDOPE On-Hand Recap
With a high of 94 degrees, Oklahoma City was a hot one and the participants were ready to make a splash down the rapids at the Oklahoma City Riverports facility for Red Bull Rapids Oklahoma City 2022. The judges included Dane Jackson who is a world-renowned Red Bull freestyle kayaker, Darci Lynn, an America’s Got Talent winner.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Good news, bad news: KHS hangs tough, Clinton wins
Not as far off as you might think. That was the message Jeff Myers delivered soon after Kingfisher’s 21-6 season- opening loss at Clinton last Friday night. A review of the game film solidified his belief. “It was a tough night in some respects and you’re never satisfied with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma trolls rival Texas during scoreboard setup test
Rivalries are among the things that keep college football alive and going with a large audience, and best believe that the Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is still among the best. In a scoreboard test, Oklahoma trolled Texas, which is nothing new whatsoever. In the last showdown between...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway
With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
Ponca City News
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
yukonprogressnews.com
Rock the Route set for Thursday
The annual Red Dirt music holiday of Yukon has arrived. Rock the Route will usher in the fall Thursday night as Main Street will be blocked off for thousands of music fans. Fast-rising Muscadine Bloodline’s duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton will serve as this year’s headlining with Texas Country Music legend Jack Ingram serving as the special guest. To get the night revved up, Gannon Fremin & CCREV will serve as the opening act.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables commitment policy paying off
Oklahoma football has a policy regarding commitments. If a player is committed to Oklahoma, they agree to no longer go on visits. Brent Venables surprised many people when he came out and talked about his commitment policies, to which a mixed bag of reactions came from the media. Some believed it was hypocrisy considering Venables was willing to take visits from prospects committed to other schools. Others strongly agreed with such a policy but paused pondering the risk, and there is one.
Special events lined up for Frontier City 2022-23
Frontier City set its special events lineup for the 2022-23 season.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
KOCO
OKC police upping security in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
okcfox.com
Wild Wednesday: Armadillo
Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Erica Buckwalter from the OKC Zoo to learn about Poppy the armadillo. For more information call (405) 424-3344 or click here.
okcfox.com
Crest Foods holds groundbreaking ceremony for store in East Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Crest Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store location on Tuesday. The upcoming store will be located near the intersection of Covell and Sooner roads in East Edmond. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several luminaries, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. He said he's...
okcfox.com
Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
okcfox.com
7th Annual Fishing with Dads Community Event
The weather's been picture-perfect lately and we have just the event to help you enjoy it. The 7th Annual "Fishing with Dads" event is taking place on Saturday, September 10th at 8 am this year at the Edwards Park Pavillion at 1515 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City. There will be food trucks, giveaways, and fun for the entire family.
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
okcfox.com
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded...
OKC VeloCity
University of Oklahoma Meteorology Program Ranks Number One
The University of Oklahoma’s meteorology program was named the best program in the United States by OutstandingColleges.com. The university was specifically recognized for the research opportunities students have to work with the faculty on “cutting-edge projects.”. In a release, OutstandingColleges.com cited the school’s broad portfolio of academic and...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Take the Frustration out of Homework
Getting kids on board with homework can be difficult, but a few simple tricks can keep them on task and keep your home peaceful. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can make homework time more pleasant. You can check out...
okcfox.com
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
