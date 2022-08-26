Read full article on original website
Asus launches an Intel HX business laptop — and it looks like a beast
Asus has announced three new devices in its ExpertBook line of business laptops during the IFA tech conference, including a non-gaming laptop that uses Intel’s 12th-gen HX processors. The laptop in question is the ExpertBook B6 Flip, which the brand describes as a mobile workstation, intended for power users...
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Hurry — This RTX 3080-powered Alienware gaming PC is over $900 off
Powerful and reliable gaming machines don’t come cheap, but there are opportunities to enjoy huge savings through gaming PC deals such as Dell’s $920 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It’s yours for $1,900, which is still expensive, but much more affordable than its original price of $2,820. The gaming PC is worth every penny though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer quickly, before the clearance sale ends.
Asus Zenbook Fold 17 review: a foldable PC, done right
“The Asus Zenbook Fold 17 isn't perfect, but takes us one step closer to folding screen glory.”. Folding screens have promised us the future of technology for years now, but it’s been a slow roll-out. That’s especially true for PCs and Windows tablets, of which only the original ThinkPad X1 Fold was the only official launch of its kind.
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review: the C-Suite laptop
When it comes to business laptops that don’t feel like business laptops, HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptops lead the way. The usual security measures are in place, but these laptops aren’t afraid to stand out in a crowd. Contents. I reviewed the third generation of the Elite Dragonfly,...
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Dell’s robust XPS 17 laptop just got a gigantic $770 price cut
For a machine that won’t have any trouble keeping up with even the most demanding tasks, there’s the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. It’s a very tempting option because it’s part of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals with a $770 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,030 from its original price of $2,800. There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can before other shoppers pick up all the stock.
The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now
A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.
LG’s 42-inch LX3 OLED TV can bend when you want it to
Is it a TV? Is it a gaming monitor? Something different altogether? The answer is “Yes,” when it comes to the newly announced LG OLED Flex (aka the LX3, if you’re the sort who cares about model numbers) — a 42-inch OLED screen that can be viewed flat, like a traditional television, or curved, a la a newfangled gaming monitor.
New AMD B650 Extreme motherboards are built for budget overclocking
AMD has just announced the upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors, and alongside them, new motherboards that will accommodate the freshly released AM5 socket. Aside from the already expected high-end X670 motherboards, AMD has also confirmed that B650 and B650 Extreme boards are around the corner too, bringing new levels of performance to a more budget-oriented platform with full overclocking support. Here’s what we know about them.
AMD might deal a huge blow to Intel with new 3D V-Cache CPUs
According to a new leak, AMD may be readying up some truly powerful Ryzen 7000 processors equipped with its 3D V-Cache technology. The rumor suggests that this time around, at least three CPUs are in the works, and they’re the top-of-the-line models, including the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800XD. Equipping the already powerful flagships with 3D V-Cache would pose a real threat to Intel’s top Raptor Lake CPUs. What can we expect from these gaming beasts?
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
Listen up! Here’s how VIZIO is going to amplify your audio game
This content was produced in partnership with Vizio. When you’re fighting the swarms of Alfheim elves in God of War, the stalking alien in Alien: Isolation, or you just want to hear the deep sounds of the engine in your favorite racing game, you need amazing video and audio to get a truly immersive experience. While most people focus on the visuals — and indeed, a beautiful, high-quality picture is paramount to modern entertainment — the audio is just as important, especially when you’re playing games with 3D audio where the sounds can come from virtually any direction.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K: spec comparison
When the Intel Core i9-12900K came out in late 2021, it was Intel’s first true flagship CPU since its 2018 Core i9-9900K. It actually beat AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in both single- and multi-threaded performance, and the 12900K remains the fastest mainstream desktop CPU to this day and one of the best CPUs in general.
Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal
Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
Why AMD’s Ryzen 7000 price cuts are so important
AMD has officially pulled back the curtain on its Ryzen 7000 CPUs, and among all of the specs and projected performance lies an interesting change: pricing. If AMD’s claims are true, Ryzen 7000 should be a massive win for performance, outpacing even Intel’s Core i9-12900K across the product stack. Despite that, some of the new processors come with price decreases, which is not what we normally see.
Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar is smart, modular, and one of its most affordable
Sony has launched the HT-A3000, its newest Dolby Atmos/DTS-X soundbar in the A-Series, which currently includes the $1,000 HT-A5000, $1,400 HT-A7000, and $1,800 HT-A9. At just $700, that makes the 3.1-channel HT-A3000 the most affordable option in the range. It’s available for pre-sale starting August 30. The HT-A3000 shares...
Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price
Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price. “A Swiss-army knife of a soundbar that really does it all.”. Sony’s A-Series of Dolby Atmos home theater soundbars and speakers are impressive, but they also cost a lot, with prices that begin at $1,000. That’s what makes its latest model so interesting. At $700, the HT-A3000 hardly qualifies as cheap, but it’s still the most affordable way to buy a premium Sony soundbar.
Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro just received some good news
It appears that we might see the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sooner than initially thought, complete with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for extra performance capabilities. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the development of these two MacBooks is well underway, meaning that there’s a chance...
