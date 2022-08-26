ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the End of the Line fish-bow in Genshin Impact

By Sean Martin
 5 days ago
(Image credit: miHoYo)

Explore Sumeru these Genshin Impact 3.0 guides

Genshin Impact 3.0 (opens in new tab): What you need to know

Genshin Impact Sumeru (opens in new tab): How to get there

Genshin Impact Dendroculus (opens in new tab): Where to find

Genshin Impact Nilotpala Lotus (opens in new tab): Ascend Tighnari

End of the Line is appropriately named for a bow made out of an actual fish, but like the Luxurious Sea Lord claymore, it's hard not to get a kick out of defeating enemies by smacking them with an oversized aquatic creature. Alas, End of the Line is not available through an event; like The Catch polearm from Inazuma, you're going to be doing a whole lot of fishing if you want this bow.

It ain't a bad weapon, though. End of the Line is a four-star that offers a buff to energy recharge as a substat, and triggers Flowrider when you use an elemental skill, dealing 80% attack as AoE damage when you hit an opponent, up to three times. If you're a no-spend player, it's worth grabbing if you plan on building any archers in the future and want a few more damage-based options. Here's how to get your hands on End of the Line.

Genshin Impact End of the Line: How to get the fish bow

Image 1 of 3

In order to get yourself the End of the Line bow, you're going to have to head to the Sumeru Fishing Association, just north of Port Ormos on the river. Just like The Catch polearm before it, this weapon is available there in exchange for fish, as are the Original Fish Ointment materials you can use to refine it. Here's what you'll need to get the End of the Line bow itself:

  • 4 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

The ever-handy official Genshin Impact map (opens in new tab) shows which fish are available at which spots, and while these three are scattered all over Sumeru, you can get them all from a single fishing spot in the north of the Mawtiyima Forest. However, you will need Sugardew Bait to catch them. You can also get this from the Sumeru Fishing Association for three Medaka fish, and you can craft it using Harra Fruit and a Sumeru Rose. Here's also what you'll need for the Original Fish Ointment:

  • 2 Peach of the Deep Waves
  • 8 Lazurite Axe Marlin
  • 8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

Luckily these are the same three fish as above. You can purchase up to four of the refinement materials, boosting End of the Line's ability stats. Most fishing spots restock after three real-world days, but you should probably check each day just to make sure and save yourself some time, since fish respawns are a bit inconsistent in Genshin.

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

