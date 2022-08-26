ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Sierra Sun

Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe

There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Sheila Reever

Sheila Marie Nolan Reever peacefully passed away with her family beside her on August 26, 2022. Sheila was an incredible wife of 67 years to her husband, Chuck. She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother to her 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Sheila grew up in Los Angeles...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee Chamber announces annual award nominations

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced nominations for the awards that will be presented to seven winners at its 69th annual Awards event, to be held Friday, Sept. 9 at the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Hangar N-01. The event is the one time each year when the business community comes together to celebrate Truckee, recognizing excellence in business by honoring them with an award. It draws several hundred attendees to enjoy professional, business and social networking at the Truckee Tahoe Airport with beautiful alpenglow views, open air seating, live music, and silent auction. This year the chamber will recognize retiring President and CEO Lynn Saunders with a toast for her exemplary 20 years of service to the chamber and community.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care. As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. Hedrick...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Thunderstorms, heat wave in Truckee-Tahoe forecast

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and showers on...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Valhalla concert will raise funds for Boathouse Theatre lighting improvements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla Tahoe is asking for the community’s help funding the remaining $10,000 needed to complete the Boathouse lighting improvement project. Five dollars from each ticket purchased to the Wednesday, Aug. 31, concert with the band FulaMuse will go toward replacing the 30-plus year old theater lights with new LED lights.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County judge to hold hearing on half-cent sales tax

A Nevada County judge in about two weeks will decide if Measure V — the half-cent sales tax initiative set for the November ballot — will get changed. Audrey Pruett on Monday filed a petition in Nevada County Superior Court seeking, among other things, a requirement that the half-penny tax pass by a two-thirds majority, and that the language of the ballot measure be changed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

