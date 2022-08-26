TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced nominations for the awards that will be presented to seven winners at its 69th annual Awards event, to be held Friday, Sept. 9 at the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Hangar N-01. The event is the one time each year when the business community comes together to celebrate Truckee, recognizing excellence in business by honoring them with an award. It draws several hundred attendees to enjoy professional, business and social networking at the Truckee Tahoe Airport with beautiful alpenglow views, open air seating, live music, and silent auction. This year the chamber will recognize retiring President and CEO Lynn Saunders with a toast for her exemplary 20 years of service to the chamber and community.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO