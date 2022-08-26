ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thejustice.org

Biggest class in Univ. history joins campus at Orientation

This fall’s first-years are members of the University’s largest class to date, totaling 996 students, according to an Aug. 26 email from Univ. President Ron Liebowitz. But before the class of 2026 began the first of their four years at Brandeis, they attended New Student Orientation, which began on Aug. 21. Led entirely by students, the week was made possible by 68 student Orientation Leaders, or “OLs,” and the Orientation Core Team, three veteran OLs who serve as supervisors as well as plan and run various orientation events.
CBS Boston

Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Grid operator, utilities call for energy reserve

THE OPERATOR of the New England power grid and six of the region’s major utilities are calling on state and federal policymakers to develop an “energy reserve” that can be tapped when energy supply chains are disrupted. In a call to action memo in advance of a...
baystatebanner.com

Rachel’s Village, Wilmington Affordable Housing Lottery

New Construction – (5) 2BR Units for First-Time Homebuyers (exceptions apply) Information Mtg.: 9/28/2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom ID: 862 1138 5509, Passcode: 066921. Lottery: 11/2/2022 @ 6:00 pm Zoom ID: 840 2735 2168, Passcode: 024580. Maximum Household Income: 1P $78,300, 2P $89,500, 3P $100,700, 4P $111,850. Household Asset Limit:...
thelocalne.ws

Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike

This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
hot969boston.com

Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?

We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
WBUR

Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
NECN

Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?

Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
msonewsports.com

Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals – Schooner Festival Celebration

GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Massachusetts police officer retiring after nearly 4 decades | Boston News

Massachusetts police officer retiring after nearly 4 decades. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Lt. Bruce Apotheker is a familiar face in the 13 villages of...
Caught in Southie

Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point

According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
