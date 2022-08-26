Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
thejustice.org
Biggest class in Univ. history joins campus at Orientation
This fall’s first-years are members of the University’s largest class to date, totaling 996 students, according to an Aug. 26 email from Univ. President Ron Liebowitz. But before the class of 2026 began the first of their four years at Brandeis, they attended New Student Orientation, which began on Aug. 21. Led entirely by students, the week was made possible by 68 student Orientation Leaders, or “OLs,” and the Orientation Core Team, three veteran OLs who serve as supervisors as well as plan and run various orientation events.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Summer Street Crossing Engages Kripper Studio to Enhance Existing Retail Plaza in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MA–Summer Street Crossing, LLC has engaged Kripper Studio to update and enhance The Shoppes at Summer Street Crossing, the retail plaza located at 7 Summer Street in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, near Lowell. Work is to begin immediately and be completed by mid-September. Regular day-to-day business will not be disrupted...
These are the highest paying teaching jobs in higher education in the Boston area, according to Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in the Boston, Cambridge and Nashua, N.H., area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unsurprisingly, the top jobs all were higher education teaching jobs. The jobs are ranked by the 2021 average yearly salary, Stacker said.
Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Port designation poses big hurdle for redevelopment of power plant land in Everett
The Mystic Station marketing brochure describes the 45-acre power plant property as a “transformational development opportunity” on Boston’s doorstep — with room for labs, offices, multifamily housing, stores, and maybe even a hotel or two. But there’s a catch that goes unmentioned. And it’s a big...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Grid operator, utilities call for energy reserve
THE OPERATOR of the New England power grid and six of the region’s major utilities are calling on state and federal policymakers to develop an “energy reserve” that can be tapped when energy supply chains are disrupted. In a call to action memo in advance of a...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
baystatebanner.com
Rachel’s Village, Wilmington Affordable Housing Lottery
New Construction – (5) 2BR Units for First-Time Homebuyers (exceptions apply) Information Mtg.: 9/28/2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom ID: 862 1138 5509, Passcode: 066921. Lottery: 11/2/2022 @ 6:00 pm Zoom ID: 840 2735 2168, Passcode: 024580. Maximum Household Income: 1P $78,300, 2P $89,500, 3P $100,700, 4P $111,850. Household Asset Limit:...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Boston ER doctor shares top safety concerns about button batteries | Boston News
Boston ER doctor shares top safety concerns about button batteries. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There is an urgent health alert about young children swallowing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot969boston.com
Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?
We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
WBUR
Boston City Council president strips Arroyo of leadership positions
Boston City Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his leadership of two committees — and his position as council vice chair. Arroyo, who is running for Suffolk County District Attorney, is facing questions after two sexual assault investigations from more than a decade ago re-surfaced last week.
NECN
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msonewsports.com
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals – Schooner Festival Celebration
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Massachusetts police officer retiring after nearly 4 decades | Boston News
Massachusetts police officer retiring after nearly 4 decades. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Lt. Bruce Apotheker is a familiar face in the 13 villages of...
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
Comments / 0