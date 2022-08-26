Read full article on original website
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot. Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.
Milly Alcock Shares How the House of the Dragon Cast Kept Cool on "Incredibly Hot" Set
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. For Milly Alcock, the hardest part of re-creating Westeros isn't the dragons—it's the heat. The House of the Dragon star shared that because the series only uses "source" lighting—meaning they emulate lighting that would happen naturally in the world of the show, like sunlight, moonlight or torchlight—Alcock says it can get a bit steamy on-set.
Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan Reunite in New Behind the Scenes Pic
Watch: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn. This behind-the-scenes pic is talk of the Ton. Netflix's Bridgerton is deep in production on season three, which will focus on the friends-to-lovers relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). And, by the looks of it, their coupling will be the bane of our existence—and the object of all our desires.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab. Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents. The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup
Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. The husbands have entered the chat. Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.
Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud With Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. After trading words online with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, Brittany Aldean has more to say. The wife of country star Jason Aldean faced criticism from the two singers after she shared an Instagram video of herself applying makeup on Aug. 23, captioning the post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Both Maren and Cassadee appeared to immediately respond to her post, with the former calling her a "scumbag human."
Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Video of Her Serenading Ben Affleck at Their Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony was leaked. During the couple's lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the "I'm Real" singer serenaded her husband with...
Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi's "Laboring Body" as She Died in Gut-Wrenching Essay
Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Ashley Judd is reflecting on the devastating day her mother, Naomi Judd, died. The High Crimes actress, 54, opened up about "the most shattering day of my life" in a harrowing essay for The New York Times, during which she shared that she found her mother in her dying moments after taking her own life.
How The Goldbergs Plan to Explain Jeff Garlin's Exit
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Goldbergs are moving on. The ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, which debuts its 10th season on Sept. 21, is finding a way forward without patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin). Garlin exited the series in December 2021 following an HR investigation into misconduct allegations. In an interview with Vanity Fair that same month, Garlin said his jokes were "misconstrued" and there was "nothing physical" that happened. (You can find his full statement here).
Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit
Watch: "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover. Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city. After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.
Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27
Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual...
Netflix's Thai Cave Rescue Trailer Shows the Backstory Behind the Famous Football Team
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Netflix is taking the Thai Cave Rescue to the small screen. The streamer released the first trailer for the limited series, aptly titled Thai Cave Rescue, Aug. 30. The miniseries dramatizes the real-life 2018 news story that gripped the world, in which the north Thailand Wild Boar junior football team and their adult assistant coach were rescued from the Tham Luang cave after heavy rainfall trapped them there. The international rescue, which happened over the course of over two weeks, ultimately involved more than 10,000 people.
