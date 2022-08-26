Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.

