Public Safety

Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison

Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed

Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Violent Crime#Teesside Crown Court
Popculture

Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life

Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
MOAB, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order

A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
WARREN, MN
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape

A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maidstone family broken by baby death, inquest told

A woman whose baby died three days after she was born has said the family has been left "broken". Elana Sala, from Maidstone, spoke on the first day of an inquest into the death of her daughter Rosanna Matthews. Rosanna was born on 20 November 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say

A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Final Words of Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Are Revealed

The alleged “Duck Sauce” killer’s “dying declaration” accused the NYPD of “sloppy police work” and complained that the accommodation at Rikers “left much to be desired.” The letter by Glenn Hirsch, who allegedly shot a food deliveryman in a long-running feud with a Chinese restaurant over a lack of duck sauce, was filed as a court exhibit Monday and obtained by the New York Post. Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: “I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan... I did not shoot Mr. Yan and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks

Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk

A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cleveland Police to spray suspects from distance for tracing

A police force will start spraying suspects in certain crimes so they can prove where they were. Cleveland Police is becoming the latest force to use a DNA tagging spray which would "provide forensic evidence" to link suspects to specific crimes. The force said an example of its use could...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

