Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed
Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
Mom Accused of Murdering Two Kids Left in Hot Car: 'Careless Mistake'
"She's not a cold-blooded murderer. She's not a killer," the woman's cousin Keisha Harris told WRAL.
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
Georgia Daycare Owner Charged with Over 30 Child Abuse-Related Crimes After Years of Suspicious Injuries Were Alleged
A daycare owner in Georgia has been charged with a litany of crimes after authorities say they received numerous reports of alleged child abuse. Connie Pound, 61, stands accused of several dozen charges including one count of aggravated battery and 30 counts of cruelty to children. “A lot of black...
Popculture
Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life
Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order
A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
Girl, 15, is arrested over alleged stabbing attack on her classmate as school is thrown into lockdown and teen, 16, is rushed to hospital
A regional New South Wales school has been locked down after a teenage student was stabbed on its grounds by another girl. Emergency services rushed to Canobolas Rural Technology High School in Orange on Monday afternoon just after 1pm after a girl was allegedly attacked. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance...
BBC
Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape
A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
BBC
Maidstone family broken by baby death, inquest told
A woman whose baby died three days after she was born has said the family has been left "broken". Elana Sala, from Maidstone, spoke on the first day of an inquest into the death of her daughter Rosanna Matthews. Rosanna was born on 20 November 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital....
Woman, ex-boyfriend charged with murdering Alabama infant more than 20 years ago
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Woman Mows Down Boyfriend During Spat at Car Wash, Police Say
A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down her boyfriend during an argument at a Las Vegas car wash. Elena Del Villar faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The man, who was hit and dragged by the vehicle, is now in critical condition with an aortic dissection. He also suffered spinal and pelvic fractures, lacerations to his face, road rash, and a bruised hip. Del Villar was taken into custody at her Las Vegas home after police tracked the Honda Pilot there. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. She told police that she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard window,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Final Words of Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Are Revealed
The alleged “Duck Sauce” killer’s “dying declaration” accused the NYPD of “sloppy police work” and complained that the accommodation at Rikers “left much to be desired.” The letter by Glenn Hirsch, who allegedly shot a food deliveryman in a long-running feud with a Chinese restaurant over a lack of duck sauce, was filed as a court exhibit Monday and obtained by the New York Post. Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: “I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan... I did not shoot Mr. Yan and...
BBC
Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks
Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
BBC
Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
BBC
Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
BBC
Cleveland Police to spray suspects from distance for tracing
A police force will start spraying suspects in certain crimes so they can prove where they were. Cleveland Police is becoming the latest force to use a DNA tagging spray which would "provide forensic evidence" to link suspects to specific crimes. The force said an example of its use could...
