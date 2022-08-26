Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
3 Reasons Why EVs Get Worse Fuel Economy on the Highway Compared to the City
Here's a look at why electric vehicles (EVs) get better fuel economy ratings in the city and worse fuel economy ratings when on the highway. The post 3 Reasons Why EVs Get Worse Fuel Economy on the Highway Compared to the City appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Unstoppable Paramount Marauder Now Stronger Than Ever
If you think you're invincible behind the wheel of your Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you're simply mistaken. While the German giant is one of the toughest road cars money can buy, several armoring experts will build you something even tougher than the Austrian-built brute. South Africa's Paramount Group has recently revealed the...
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
Autoblog
'Rocket League' adds the Ferrari 296 GTB to the item shop
In anticipation of its upcoming eighth season, car soccer video game "Rocket League" has added a brand new vehicle to its garage: the Ferrari 296 GTB. The new car will be available in the item shop starting today as part of a bundle that will set you back 2,000 credits (or $20).
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
Autoblog
Geely, oil group could take stakes in Renault engine company
PARIS - China's Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group are in talks about taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, two sources close to the French carmaker said. But Renault's alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan, does not plan to...
New ‘super-fast’ method can shave EV battery charging down to minutes
Vastly shorter charge times could arrive to consumers within the next five years. Deposit PhotosMachine learning shows that even existing batteries can charge safely and speedily if you treat them right.
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
Autoweek.com
We Ride in Toyota’s Hydrogen-Powered Big Rig
Toyota is developing and producing a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for big trucks. The Toyota Fuel Cell powertrain is going into production in 2023. Toyota says that this powertrain solution can retrofit diesel power and features a similar weight penalty to the rig. While the jury is still out on...
Autoblog
Toyota production drops again in July, putting annual target in doubt
Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its July global vehicle production had fallen 8.6% year-on-year, missing its target for the fourth straight month, as COVID outbreaks, severe weather and a recall probe on top of a persistent chip shortage hurt output. The sustained weakness in overall performance in July from...
Autoblog
Honda and LG will build a $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S.
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the US as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040. The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production...
