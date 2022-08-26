Read full article on original website
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Britney Spears Has 'Never Had Seconds' At Dinner And Still Cries Herself To Sleep
The pop star opened up about her struggles since her long-running conservatorship ended.
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'
Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With New Conservatorship Claims
Britney Spears is ready to speak her truth. “I honestly still to this day don’t know what really I did, but the punishment of my father… I wasn’t able to, you know, see anyone or anything. You have to imagine none of it made sense to me,” Spears said, recalling how her mom's best friend and her two girlfriends had "held me down on a gurney" at a sleepover the night before.
Fans celebrate Britney Spears and Elton John’s collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”“I’m kinda overwhelmed…...
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
‘I lived it’: Priscilla Presley shares the ‘Elvis’ scenes that were toughest to watch
On the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his former wife, Priscilla Presley, shared the scenes from "Elvis" that were the toughest to watch. Presley told TODAY the hardest part of watching Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her former husband's life was reliving his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and how Elvis wanted to take his career further than music.
Sam Asghari Has a ‘Proud Husband Moment’ Over Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab
"I will be listening to this all night!" the actor said of his superstar wife's new track. Sam Asghari has the role of supportive husband on lock. The day of the release of Britney Spears‘ new track with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” the 28-year-old actor and model took to Instagram several times to gush over how proud he is of his pop star wife — who previously hadn’t released a new song in six years.
Britney Spears Speaks Out about New Collab with Elton John: “I Want to Be Fearless like When I was Younger”
Speaking out on social media about her new collaboration with famed songwriter and performer Elton John, Britney Spears says she wants to be fearless like when she was younger. Taking to Twitter to share some insight into her career, Spears wrote to her nearly 56 million followers:. “Okie dokie …...
Britney Spears Said Her Conservatorship Was A Huge Setup In A 22-Minute Audio Recording Detailing What Happened To Her
Britney Spears accused her family of plotting to put her in the legal arrangement that allowed her dad to control her life for nearly 14 years as she opened up about the beginnings of her conservatorship in a lengthy audio recording Sunday. "It was all premeditated. A woman introduced the...
Britney Spears’ Mom Fires Back Saying She ‘Tried My Best’ After Singer Releases Bombshell Audio
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is firing back after the singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip, saying her family “literally killed me” during the years she was under a conservatorship controlled by her father. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams...
Kelly Clarkson surprises superfan with live duet on TODAY
As Kelly Clarkson superfan Jade sang “Since You’ve Been Gone” on the TODAY plaza, Kelly Clarkson herself popped in for a duet.Aug. 23, 2022.
Voices: Before you write off Britney Spears, consider this
Britney’s back! After a six-year-long absence, the original Princess of Pop has made her long-awaited return. In a Cinderella-esque comeback, when the clocks struck midnight on 26 August, Britney reaffirmed her place in music history. “Hold Me Closer”, featuring Elton John, is the summer anthem we didn’t realise we were missing. The duet, which samples Elton’s “Tiny Dancer”, “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, is a musical powerhouse that will surely define the 2022 music scene.Although undoubtedly sensational, and worthy of much praise, what’s most inspiring about this story isn’t the song itself, but the strength it...
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Stevie Nicks Covered 1 Elvis Presley Song for the Movie ‘Elvis’
Stevie Nicks covered one of Elvis Presley's songs that was originally from a 1960s movie for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis.'
