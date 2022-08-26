Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Valhalla concert will raise funds for Boathouse Theatre lighting improvements
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla Tahoe is asking for the community’s help funding the remaining $10,000 needed to complete the Boathouse lighting improvement project. Five dollars from each ticket purchased to the Wednesday, Aug. 31, concert with the band FulaMuse will go toward replacing the 30-plus year old theater lights with new LED lights.
Sierra Sun
Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity. Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley Public Service District votes to close community dumpster facility
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — During its meeting Tuesday morning, the Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors voted to close the community dumpster facility after years of abuse. The community dumpster, located at 1810 Olympic Valley Road, was intended to be a complimentary, additional service for residential property...
Sierra Sun
Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe
There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Sheila Reever
Sheila Marie Nolan Reever peacefully passed away with her family beside her on August 26, 2022. Sheila was an incredible wife of 67 years to her husband, Chuck. She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother to her 2 children and 3 grandchildren. Sheila grew up in Los Angeles...
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
Record-Courier
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health hires new physician in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jonathan Setzer Hedrick has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care. As a family medicine physician, Hedrick provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management, to people of all ages. Hedrick...
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
Sierra Sun
Thunderstorms, heat wave in Truckee-Tahoe forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and showers on...
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County judge to hold hearing on half-cent sales tax
A Nevada County judge in about two weeks will decide if Measure V — the half-cent sales tax initiative set for the November ballot — will get changed. Audrey Pruett on Monday filed a petition in Nevada County Superior Court seeking, among other things, a requirement that the half-penny tax pass by a two-thirds majority, and that the language of the ballot measure be changed.
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
Comments / 0