J. Cole Shares Touching Message From Ari Lennox Explaining What Her Upcoming Album Means to Her
Ari Lennox is about to release her heavily anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, on Sept 9., and when Dreamville leader J. Cole asked what this project means to her, Ari sent a long, touching message outlining how it’s really an album about healing. Cole shared the text Ari sent him...
Bad Bunny Kisses Male and Female Dancer While Performing at Yankee Stadium for VMAs
The New York Yankees just got upstaged by a pop star from Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny delivered a fiery performance in Yankee Stadium on Sunday, for a remote segment that aired during the 2022 VMAs. The singer’s performance of his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” was especially notable after he kissed one of his male backup dancers live on stage. It should be noted that he kissed a female backup dancer as well.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Appear in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding yet another A-list talent to its ranks, as Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the studio’s latest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. New York magazine’s The Cut broke the news in a recent interview with Megan, mentioning that the Houston rapper has officially joined the cast of She-Hulk. The Disney+ series premiered on Aug. 18, and will continue its nine-episode run through Oct. 13.
Diddy Shares Studio Images With Dr. Dre, Says ‘One of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True’
In a post shared on Instagram, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has confirmed he was recently in the studio with Dr. Dre. “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” said Diddy alongside a number of images of them working on music together. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused.”
The 83 Best Jay-Z Verses
Thirteen solo studio albums. Over two decades in the game. The Only Rapper To Rewrite History Without a Pen has given us enough scripture off the dome to fill ten phone books. The detractors love to mention Jay-Z's missteps, but the math will always be on his side: the prolific material outweighs, heavily, any perceived duds. There are so many gems to sift through, the very idea of sitting down to definitively rank his material is daunting and anxiety-inducing—especially for a superfan. Ranking songs almost seems easy by comparison of what Angel Diaz and I set out to do. Verses? My God. Even the so-called "bad albums" still contain head-spinning bars that brim with new layers on listen 17. Then there are the iconic radio freestyles, remixes, and features.
Watch All the Music Videos From DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Album
DJ Khaled’s new album God Did was accompanied by a string of music videos, including the latest for the song “Keep Going.”. Highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch, “Keep Going” is the seventh God Did cut to receive the music video treatment. Earlier this month, Khaled kicked off his album rollout by joining forces with Drake and Lil Baby for lead single “Staying Alive,” which was also accompanied by a music video.
Watch Harry Styles Address Fan Who Threw Cold Chicken Nugget at Him During MSG Show
During the Saturday installment on his 15-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles was forced to pause his set after a fan pelted him with a chicken nugget. Of course, Styles took the incident in stride, playfully halting his performance to address the crowd. “Who threw...
Here Are the 2022 MTV VMAs Winners
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations, which were announced in late July. Baby Keem and Kacey Musgraves were among the noteworthy artists who scored their first nod this year. Meanwhile, Lizzo, Blackpink, and Anitta are just a few of the names who...
Going Left: Chris Patrick and 3 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. Read previous editions of the column here. Welcome to Going Left! This will actually be the last edition of the column. It’s been very rewarding writing about some of the most interesting rappers out there for Complex, and all of the positive feedback I get about the column lets me know the work is valued. I’ll continue on my journalistic mission to amplify dope independent artists, but it’ll just take a different form. Anyway, onto what we’re here for: dope indie raps.
Chris Rock Stars Alongside Javier Bardem in New Teaser Trailer for Venice-Premiering Short ‘Look at Me’
A new teaser trailer for Sally Potter’s Look at Me, starring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem, has been released. Deadline first reported on the teaser, noting that the film’s upcoming out-of-competition premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival next month arrives just as Potter’s Orlando marks the 30th anniversary of its own Venice debut. Joining Rock and Bardem in the 16-minute film’s main cast is dancer/actor Savion Glover.
Ari Lennox Links With Summer Walker on New Single “Queen Space”
In preparation for her heavily anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, Ari Lennox has teamed up with Summer Walker for her latest single, “Queen Space.”. Ahead of the release of the track, Dreamville co-founder and J. Cole’s manager Ib Hamad shared a video of Ari in the studio with Cole and producer Elite putting the song together.
Chris Rock Says He Was Invited to Host 2023 Oscars, Explains Why He Turned Offer Down
Chris Rock reportedly told the crowd at a Phoenix stand-up show that he was offered to return to the Oscars in 2023 as host after Will Smith infamously slapped him onstage. Per the Arizonal Republic, Rock declined. The local outlet wrote that he said it would be like going back to a crime scene or inviting Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.” He also turned down a Super Bowl ad in the aftermath.
Best New Artists
Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...
Kanye West: ‘Gap Held a Meeting About Me Without Me?’
Less than 24 hours after Yeezy Gap teased its upcoming collaboration with Balenciaga, Kanye West took to Instagram to call out Gap for allegedly holding a meeting without him. “Gap held a meeting about me without me?” Ye captioned a photo of the brand’s recently released reflective visor, the YR 3022 YZYGAP SHDZ, on Tuesday.
Watch the 2022 VMAs Performances Featuring Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and More
Nicki Minaj headlined a stacked slate of performances at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki took the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, as she became the latest recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award, joining the likes of Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Kanye West. The annual honor comes after her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” became her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. During her acceptance speech, which you can watch below, Minaj shouted out a series of late rappers including Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and Nipsey Hussle.
Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022
Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
The year is 2042. You wake up, dress your better-looking avatar in its cleanest metaverse fit, and head to the virtual boardroom. At work, your mind wanders to date ideas that could rekindle the spark with your robot partner. Maybe you’ll take the hyperloop to L.A. to catch the Raptors-Lakers game; it’s just a half-hour from Toronto and Bronny’s still a sight to see at 37. Actually, scratch that—the smog outside looks especially poisonous today and you need a new gas mask. There’s that AI-generated Tupac concert happening in Decentraland tonight. Deepfake and chill it is.
Netflix Celebrates Turning 25 With Look Back at Company’s Journey in Nostalgia-Heavy New Video
Netflix, which began as a fairly quaint-feeling red envelope enterprise and has since grown into a streaming behemoth with an ever-growing fleet of competitors, turns 25 on Monday. To mark the occasion, Netflix has shared a variety of commemorative content, including (but not limited to) a short video tracing the...
Watch the Terrifying New Trailer for ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’
There’s definitely a rumbly in someone’s tumbly. Wednesday, the new trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released, giving prospective fans of the childhood-ruining horror entry a nearly two-minute glimpse at just how depraved Pooh and the gang are set to be in this decidedly cute-free retelling.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige Join Netflix’s Eddie Murphy-Starring ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel
The new Beverly Hills Cop movie has landed a pair of notable actors to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the franchise’s last installment, 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. Deadline reports Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have been cast in the forthcoming film. Titled...
