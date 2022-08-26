Tickets on sale now for Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview event

The Detroit Auto Show's signature gala returns this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever!

Tickets are on sale now for the black tie Charity Preview event which will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Grammy-winning composer, guitarist Nile Rodgers and CHIC will be performing at the event.

This year, Charity Preview will be both indoors and outdoors. There will be three stages for entertainment. One will be on the auto show floor at Huntington Place, the second stage will be in the Atrium and a third stage will be at Hart Plaza.

Proceeds will benefit a variety of children's charities.

Schedule of Events for 2022 Charity Preview

Huntington Place (Open to ticketed Charity Preview guests):

5 - 6 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Huntington Place Atrium

6 - 9 p.m. - Auto show floor open

8 - 9 p.m. - Nile Rodgers & CHIC perform on auto show floor

9 - 11 p.m. - Your Generation in Concert perform in Huntington Place Atrium

Hart Plaza (Public Invited):

6 - 11 p.m. - Outdoor entertainment featured and street food available for purchase

All Access Tickets cost $400 each or $700 per pair. Guests with this access will be able to attend the ribbon cutting ceremoney as have admittance to indoor and outdoor events, including activities at Hart Plaza.

Over the past 25 years, Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in southeast Michigan.

