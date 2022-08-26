ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

Authorities identify inmate who died at Sedgwick County Jail; death is fourth in 2022

By Amy Renee Leiker
 5 days ago

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate who died earlier this week at the local jail was Joseph Brueggeman, 38, of Wichita.

Brueggeman was found unresponsive in the Sedgwick County Jail’s housing unit at around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office in a news release said detention staff tried to revive him using cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. But emergency medical services personnel who responded to the scene pronounced Brueggeman dead about 20 minutes after he was found.

Authorities say the death appears to be from natural causes, but Brueggeman will receive an autopsy to confirm that.

Brueggeman had been in custody since Aug. 11, awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His death is the fourth of a person in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail this year.

