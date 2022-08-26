Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Nyberg: NXTHVN empowers artists and curators through education
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven. An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.
New STEM lab opens at Essex Elementary School
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state-of-the-art STEM lab at Essex Elementary School will be open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade when school starts on Thursday. “There are lots of occupations that are related to STEM, and in those occupations, we’re hearing that they don’t have enough of a skilled workforce,” Essex Elementary School principal Jennifer Tousignant said. “Our hope is that by starting our students at a very young age with STEM-related activities will spark an interest for them to stick with it for the long haul.”
Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen
(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
Music in CT: My Chemical Romance, Van Morrison to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — The punk-rockers behind My Chemical Romance and the Irish multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of acts performing in the state below:. Monday, August 29 — Sunday, September 4. Jason Isbell...
Doctor discusses when to get a hernia looked at
(WTNH) – Hernias are a very common condition affecting about one million people in the nation yearly. Knowing when to have a hernia looked at is important to one’s health. Dr. Emilia Genova, a board-certified general surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Group is discussing more. Watch the...
Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins
(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
Teen charged in crash that injured Naugatuck officer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police arrested a teen in connection to a crash that injured an officer on Tuesday evening. An officer was injured when their cruiser was struck by a stolen car in the area of Elm Street. After striking the cruiser, the 15-year-old suspect continued driving into the downtown area before abandoning the car.
New Britain man sentenced to prison after assaulting relative over TV volume: DCJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half...
