ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Nyberg: NXTHVN empowers artists and curators through education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven. An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

New STEM lab opens at Essex Elementary School

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state-of-the-art STEM lab at Essex Elementary School will be open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade when school starts on Thursday. “There are lots of occupations that are related to STEM, and in those occupations, we’re hearing that they don’t have enough of a skilled workforce,” Essex Elementary School principal Jennifer Tousignant said. “Our hope is that by starting our students at a very young age with STEM-related activities will spark an interest for them to stick with it for the long haul.”
ESSEX, CT
WTNH.com

Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen

(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: My Chemical Romance, Van Morrison to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — The punk-rockers behind My Chemical Romance and the Irish multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of acts performing in the state below:. Monday, August 29 — Sunday, September 4. Jason Isbell...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
Branford, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Bethany, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses when to get a hernia looked at

(WTNH) – Hernias are a very common condition affecting about one million people in the nation yearly. Knowing when to have a hernia looked at is important to one’s health. Dr. Emilia Genova, a board-certified general surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Group is discussing more. Watch the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses new guidelines for the use of statins

(WTNH) – The U.S. Preventative Task Force just came out with the latest guidelines for the use of statins to prevent first heart attack and stroke. What impact will that have on heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women?. Dr. Jeffrey Berman, Chair of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Teen charged in crash that injured Naugatuck officer

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police arrested a teen in connection to a crash that injured an officer on Tuesday evening. An officer was injured when their cruiser was struck by a stolen car in the area of Elm Street. After striking the cruiser, the 15-year-old suspect continued driving into the downtown area before abandoning the car.
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy