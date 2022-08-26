ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state-of-the-art STEM lab at Essex Elementary School will be open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade when school starts on Thursday. “There are lots of occupations that are related to STEM, and in those occupations, we’re hearing that they don’t have enough of a skilled workforce,” Essex Elementary School principal Jennifer Tousignant said. “Our hope is that by starting our students at a very young age with STEM-related activities will spark an interest for them to stick with it for the long haul.”

