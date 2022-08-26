ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Notebook – IU football leaders discuss final preparations for Illinois

As kickoff nears for Indiana football’s season-opening game with Illinois Friday night in Bloomington, four of its most experienced players met with the media following practice Tuesday afternoon. Here is a sampling of what cornerback Tiawan Mullen, wide receiver D.J. Matthews and linebacker Cam Jones had to say ahead of the first contest of the season:
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tom Allen previews IU football opener vs. Illinois

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to preview his team’s season opener. Indiana begins the 2022 season on Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Videos provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois-Indiana contest in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the outcome between Illinois and Indiana. Both teams will be looking for a much better season this time around. Illinois finished the 2021 season 5-7, and went 4-5 against the B1G teams they played. The Fighting Illini are now led by Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback and has some returning players looking to build on what they did last year.
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football 2022 position previews: The running backs

The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the running backs. For a complete position-by-position look at who is coming and...
thedailyhoosier.com

Ticket sales hold strong for IU football after disappointing 2021 season

Indiana football fans are willing to look the other way after a 2021 season that came nowhere near their lofty expectations. Director of Athletics Scott Dolson said on Monday that student season ticket sales have increased by 10 percent, and regular season ticket holders have renewed at encouraging rates. It...
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football 2022 position previews: The wide receivers and tight ends

The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the wide receivers and tight ends. For a complete position-by-position look at who...
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
wamwamfm.com

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr

James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
salemleader.com

Clark County track revived

The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
wevv.com

Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass

Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
