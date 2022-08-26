Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Notebook – IU football leaders discuss final preparations for Illinois
As kickoff nears for Indiana football’s season-opening game with Illinois Friday night in Bloomington, four of its most experienced players met with the media following practice Tuesday afternoon. Here is a sampling of what cornerback Tiawan Mullen, wide receiver D.J. Matthews and linebacker Cam Jones had to say ahead of the first contest of the season:
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio: Talking the IU football opener, Hood-Schifino, IU basketball recruiting on the Hoosier Report
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss the start of the 2022 IU football season, the outlook for freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and the latest with the IU basketball recruiting class of 2023. The segment with Mike Schumann starts...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen previews IU football opener vs. Illinois
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to preview his team’s season opener. Indiana begins the 2022 season on Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Videos provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois-Indiana contest in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the outcome between Illinois and Indiana. Both teams will be looking for a much better season this time around. Illinois finished the 2021 season 5-7, and went 4-5 against the B1G teams they played. The Fighting Illini are now led by Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback and has some returning players looking to build on what they did last year.
'Hoosier' Favorite Poll Results: Here Are Your Choices So Far
We have all the results of your favorite Hoosier basketball players you voted for at each respective number so far and will continue to update this story after each poll ends.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football 2022 position previews: The running backs
The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the running backs. For a complete position-by-position look at who is coming and...
UC Announces Indiana Game is Sold Out
The Nippert Stadium home force is ready for impact.
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
thedailyhoosier.com
Ticket sales hold strong for IU football after disappointing 2021 season
Indiana football fans are willing to look the other way after a 2021 season that came nowhere near their lofty expectations. Director of Athletics Scott Dolson said on Monday that student season ticket sales have increased by 10 percent, and regular season ticket holders have renewed at encouraging rates. It...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football 2022 position previews: The wide receivers and tight ends
The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the wide receivers and tight ends. For a complete position-by-position look at who...
Indiana Daily Student
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
salemleader.com
Clark County track revived
The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
wevv.com
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass
Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
Comments / 0