FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
metroatlantaceo.com
Conference to Focus on Atlanta’s Impact on Commerce
Registration is open for TiECON Atlanta 2022, the premier conference for entrepreneurs. Hosted by TiE Atlanta on September 30 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, this annual event connects business owners for networking, learning opportunities, and honoring the best of Atlanta’s entrepreneurial community. This year’s event aims to focus...
metroatlantaceo.com
Roswell Arts Fund Searching For Director of Development
The Roswell Arts Fund, Inc. (RAF), located in Roswell, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for a Director of Development. The Chason Group has been retained to assist with the search process for a professional who will lead the fundraising initiatives for RAF. RAF is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta REALTORS Association Releases July Market Statistics
Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its July 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
metroatlantaceo.com
Lincoln Property Company Southeast Closes on Land for Spec Distribution Center in Emerson, Georgia
Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) is preparing to break ground this month on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility in Emerson, Georgia, after closing on a land sale for the project in late July. Called LakePoint 75, the facility is expected to be completed in Fall 2023. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing for the building.
metroatlantaceo.com
SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants
In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
metroatlantaceo.com
ARCHI Appoints Jeffrey Smythe as New Executive Director
The Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement (ARCHI) announced today that Jeffrey M. Smythe has been appointed its new executive director. An experienced nonprofit leader, Smythe officially begins September 1, taking over for Kathryn Lawler, who left ARCHI in May to join St. Joseph’s Health System/Mercy Care as CEO.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State Reopens Hurt Park After Two-Year Renovation Georgia State Reopens Hurt Park After Two-Year Renovation
Georgia State unveiled the new look of Hurt Park, a City of Atlanta property in the heart of the university’s Atlanta Campus. Georgia State President M. Brian Blake, First Lady Bridget Blake and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (M.P.A. ’13) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 23 at the park.
metroatlantaceo.com
Remington Hotels Promotes Yanti Blackart to General Manager
Remington Hotels, a dynamic hotel management company, is pleased to announce that Yanti Blackart has been promoted to General Manager of the Hampton Inn Atlanta-Mall Of Georgia in Buford, GA. Blackart demonstrated exceptional growth after joining the company in 2018 as a breakfast attendant, and quickly emerged as one of the property’s best Guest Service Agents. Her predecessor, Sagar Barhe, has also been elevated to Divisional Vice President, creating a natural opportunity for Blackart to advance.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Water Tower Launches Water Workforce for Resilient Communities Program
It is estimated that many water utilities will lose up to 50 percent of their operations staff in the next 5-10 years. To address this need, The Water Tower launched the “Water Workforce for Resilient Communities” program to train existing and attract new water and wastewater operators. The...
