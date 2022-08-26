ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Conference to Focus on Atlanta’s Impact on Commerce

Registration is open for TiECON Atlanta 2022, the premier conference for entrepreneurs. Hosted by TiE Atlanta on September 30 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, this annual event connects business owners for networking, learning opportunities, and honoring the best of Atlanta’s entrepreneurial community. This year’s event aims to focus...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Roswell Arts Fund Searching For Director of Development

The Roswell Arts Fund, Inc. (RAF), located in Roswell, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for a Director of Development. The Chason Group has been retained to assist with the search process for a professional who will lead the fundraising initiatives for RAF. RAF is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization...
ROSWELL, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Association Releases July Market Statistics

Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its July 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Lincoln Property Company Southeast Closes on Land for Spec Distribution Center in Emerson, Georgia

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) is preparing to break ground this month on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility in Emerson, Georgia, after closing on a land sale for the project in late July. Called LakePoint 75, the facility is expected to be completed in Fall 2023. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing for the building.
EMERSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants

In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

ARCHI Appoints Jeffrey Smythe as New Executive Director

The Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement (ARCHI) announced today that Jeffrey M. Smythe has been appointed its new executive director. An experienced nonprofit leader, Smythe officially begins September 1, taking over for Kathryn Lawler, who left ARCHI in May to join St. Joseph’s Health System/Mercy Care as CEO.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Remington Hotels Promotes Yanti Blackart to General Manager

Remington Hotels, a dynamic hotel management company, is pleased to announce that Yanti Blackart has been promoted to General Manager of the Hampton Inn Atlanta-Mall Of Georgia in Buford, GA. Blackart demonstrated exceptional growth after joining the company in 2018 as a breakfast attendant, and quickly emerged as one of the property’s best Guest Service Agents. Her predecessor, Sagar Barhe, has also been elevated to Divisional Vice President, creating a natural opportunity for Blackart to advance.
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Rock Revue#Water Systems#Charity#Delta Air Lines#Live Thrive#Includi
metroatlantaceo.com

The Water Tower Launches Water Workforce for Resilient Communities Program

It is estimated that many water utilities will lose up to 50 percent of their operations staff in the next 5-10 years. To address this need, The Water Tower launched the “Water Workforce for Resilient Communities” program to train existing and attract new water and wastewater operators. The...
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy