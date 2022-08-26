The Atlanta Hawks andSharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced a new multi-year partnership extension that will re-imagine and strengthen the impact the two Atlanta brands can make together in their shared vision of increasing community well-being through positive behavior change. Sharecare and the Hawks began their innovative partnership prior to the 2017-18 season as part of the NBA’s Jersey Patch pilot program and simultaneously launched the Sharecare Movement, a multi-platform initiative aimed at making Atlanta one of the healthiest communities and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country. The innovative partnership was honored with the 2018 NBA Partnership of the Year Award.

