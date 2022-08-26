Read full article on original website
Related
Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Do you toss and turn for hours before drifting off? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours scrolling through social media. In either case, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These smart bedtime gadgets can help. You can make impactful changes to your sleep with gadgets like...
Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch monitors stress and minimizes its effects
Manage stress and your health on a whole new level with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. It can help you manage stress, sleep better, as well as live a healthier life. Beginning with stress management, this smartwatch will help you identify your stress moments and manage them as well. Secondly, it dives in to your sleep routine. It helps you track your sleep metrics as well as improve them. Thirdly, it will help you identify key moments in your life that can actually improve your overall well-being. Finally, the watch will also work with you to make the time before, during, and after your workout as beneficial as can be. Coming in 3 unique color combinations, this smartwatch is a must-have for a smarter well-being.
AlronFitness pushup machine provides a full-body workout using only your body weight
Target your entire upper body with the AlronFitness pushup machine. Offering a new, better way to perform your daily pushups, it actually helps you build your triceps faster. Using only your body weight, it has an easy-to-use design that requires no heavy lifting at all. So you’re sure to get the workout you need without dealing with complicated setup or routine. A versatile workout machine, it’s designed to rule them all, replacing any other fitness machines you own. Proving that quality exercises trump quantity, it will help you perform transformative, effective workouts that benefit your entire body. Furthermore, this piece of hybrid strength equipment gives you a quicker recovery activation of your whole body. Build your body’s strength and get stronger with the AlronFitness machine.
This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin
Improve your skin’s appearance without harsh chemicals or surgery when you own the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device. It uses EMS, LED, and RF therapy for a more youthful complexion. Do you tend to avoid mirrors because you aren’t proud of your skin? We hear you. From acne to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
So you work from a shared workspace in the morning, meet clients for lunch, then hit the gym for a training session. In the evening, you go out for dinner with friends. While life on the go is exhilarating, it can have drawbacks, especially if you’re prone to misplacing things or missing calls. Whatever your on-the-go life looks like, these helpful EDC gadgets make it easier.
The Travel Haven sleep hoodie hybrid pillow can be worn different comfortable ways
Get all the best from a travel pillow, a hoodie, and a lightweight compression blanket in one. How? With The Travel Haven hooded hybrid travel pillow. Much more than a travel pillow, it’s a piece of apparel that you can wear in different ways depending on your needs at the time. It keeps your head from falling to your shoulder when you fall asleep on a flight or train ride. Not only that, but it also keeps your arms at a comfortable temperature. Combining a pillow and a blanket, it has an oversized mesh hood that keeps you dozing when bright overhead lights turn on. Wear The Haven like a basic hoodie to have a cozy haven on your travels. Machine wash it for easy cleaning and dry it on a hanger so it’s ready for your next trip!
Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel has an innovative weave that dries your body in a better way
They stay soft to the touch and gentle on the skin for years!. Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
Mellow Watch contactless payment 4G smartwatch teaches children smart money habits
The Mellow Watch is a 4G smartwatch that helps children ages 5 and up build correct money habits. Promoting financial knowledge and skills early, this wearable gadget offers chore-based allowance, goal-based saving, and contactless payment via Mellow’s virtual debit Visa/Mastercard for children. Moreover, the Mellow Watch provides age-specific financial academic quizzes based on K12 National Standards to help children learn. Kids can develop skills like delayed gratification and the value of money from real-life practices. The Mellow Watch is also linked to the Parent App. Through this, you can easily monitor their real-time activity and set parental controls like freeze card and spending limits. Finally, the Mellow Watch offers GPS tracking, VoIP audio calls, and messages. So parents are always just one click away from their children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.
The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you
If your current gaming headset gives you sore ears and creates painful pressure on your head, it’s time to ditch it. There’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable gaming headset, not when there are so many lightweight, easy-to-wear options. Take the Logitech G Aurora Collection G735...
Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial gives you intuitive dial control of your lights
Control the lights of up to 3 rooms with every button of the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial. This dial comes in black or white and has a minimalist design that is sure to suit your home decor. Additionally, you can easily turn the dial to dim or use it to brighten your lights. In fact, you can mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control. With simple wire-free installation, it’s easy for anyone to get up and running. Moreover, you’ll love that it offers a smooth dimming experience and runs on battery power. The handy design makes this gadget a great option to control lights around the house without having to use your phone or tablet.
hardgraft future proof key air tag holds the AirTag in style and keeps your keys connected
Keep your key fob always within reach with the hardgraft future proof key air tag. This leather key holder comes with a dedicated slot to hold your AirTag. It’s also available in two styles–classic and vegan. The classic key-labeling tag design will add to your everyday carry and also never lose itself, thanks to the AirTag holder. The leather is sourced from Italy and is a beautiful design you can easily flaunt in your everyday carry. It’s undoubtedly a future proof design that blends classic style with modern functionality. So, if you are planning to use an AirTag to keep your keys within reach, this is definitely a key fob worth a try. It’s going to make tracking keys with AirTag so much easier and stylish, too.
reVive Lux Sonique & Sonique Mini skin care devices provide light therapy, massage & more
Upgrade your daily skin care routine with one device that does everything you want. Choose from the handheld reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué or palm-size Lux Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser for maximum skincare versatility. Anti-aging red light therapy boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin. Acne-fighting blue light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria and reduces redness and inflammation. Combo mode treats both wrinkles and zits at the same time in just 3 minutes a day. Moreover, 2 levels of gentle sonic vibration provide deep cleansing and help massage in serums. Interchangeable silicone heads maximize cleansing and massage effectiveness. A premium 1-year warranty offers peace of mind. And unbeatable prices make them affordable for everyone. These dynamic rechargeable devices have it all—in waterproof designs perfect for use at the sink or in the shower.
Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid opens easily with the flick of a thumb on the go
Make your on-the-go coffee experience more convenient with the Carter Move Mug and Slide-Lock Lid. This commuter mug opens easily with the flick of your thumb. The lid is beautifully angled, and this design allows it to slide open without much effort. So, every time you go on your midday coffee break, you can effortlessly use this gadget. The lid slides back, securing your drink and locking in heat and flavor. The coffee mug fits your favorite pour-over dripper and is also transit-friendly. Additionally, a ceramic interior keeps your brew free of odors, oils, and old-penny-tasting notes. The commuter mug also fits comfortably in any cup holder. Enjoying your coffee on the go just got so much easier.
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight has a long-range light up to 200 meters
Keep a handy tool by your side to help you in the dark: the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. This flashlight flaunts 3 modes yet has a minimalist design. The outer body of the flashlight also has an anodic oxidation treatment. This enables its surface to stay safe from scratches and everyday wear and tear. Additionally, there’s a button that can help you switch between the 3 modes—Lighting, Flashing, and SOS. In fact, the flashlight also includes other features such as free brightness regulation, stepless light adjustment, settings memory function, and more. Furthermore, it has an outstanding IP55-certified dustproof and water-resistant design. Finally, the flashlight boasts 300 lumens of brightness and a reduced condenser angle that reaches a distance of 200 meters.
Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand folds completely flat yet flexes up to 22″
Give yourself and your laptop the mobility you deserve with the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand. Designed with elegant curves and angles, just like your computer, this portable gadget folds up to only 1.18″ high. Not only that, but it also lifts your MacBook screen and camera up to a height of 22 inches. Moreover, it provides eye-level video calls and even works as a desktop wedge. Use it to line up your MacBook screen with your external display. Additionally, it adjusts your keyboard’s angle from 0 to 45 degrees, and it comes in Matte Black and Matte White color options. Finally, fold it up and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve for on-the-go use. Weighing only 28 ounces, it’s easy to tote anywhere.
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi 6 routers have become plentiful, letting everyone enhance their network’s speed and security.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker is extra crispy & fully loaded with big bass
Blast amazing sound on the go with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is extra crispy and fully loaded with big bass. All you have to do is tap the Outdoor Boost for audio that’s ideal for the great outdoors. Additionally, the speaker offers 14 hours of playtime that makes it great for use outside. The IP67 design also ensures it can withstand dust, dirt, and even a splash. You can also submerge it in water for 30 minutes. This makes it the perfect compadre for the pool, beach, trail, or shower. If that’s not enough, you’ll be glad to know that this speaker can handle up to 5-foot drops. To add to this, the 131-foot wireless range makes it the coolest companion you can carry on your road trips and adventures.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
Wemo WiFi smart dimmer takes full control of your lights without any hub or subscription
Take control of your lights without any hub or subscription with the Wemo WiFi smart dimmer. By using the app or your voice, you can easily set the mood and lift up the ambiance of any room in the house. In fact, this works just like your traditional dimmer switch, but smarter. So, even if you are trying to set up lighting for a party or just relaxing by the couch, working with your lights will be as easy as possible. You can also setup automatic schedules for your light if you want to. Additionally, you cam also set up low light level during specific times. And, even if that’s not enough, you can get hands-free control of lights with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0