University of Utah officers respond to campus bomb threat

By Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Campus officials received a bomb threat targeting a building at the University of Utah campus early Friday morning.

The University of Utah Police confirms the threat involved the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. The threatening message was posted on social media.

Authorities were able to trace the social media post back to a student at the U of U. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

ARRESTED: Retired Utah assistant AG who prosecuted child crimes arrested for child porn

K-9 units were dispatched and no explosives were discovered. The threatened building was later cleared for safety.

Details are limited and the motives behind the bomb threat are not currently known.

U of U received a similar bomb scare back in May as graduation ceremonies were set to commence that day.

That threat was later deemed to be a hoax after local authorities and the FBI investigated the incident.

