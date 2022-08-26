In a new report, Never Going Back: An Analysis of Parent Sentiment on Education, from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and The Harris Poll, more than 8 out of 10 Georgia parents (83%) who were surveyed agree that education has become a more important political issue to them than it was in the past. In addition, 86% percent of Georgia parents say they would be willing to vote for someone outside of their political party if the candidate’s education platform aligned with their views.

