Following historic rain, here’s what Fort Worth can and cannot do to respond to damage and future flooding events

Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30. It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured. The FAA is investigating.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot With Engine Failure Makes Emergency Belly Landing Near Fort Worth's CTP
A pilot is OK after making an emergency landing in the grass off Chisholm Trail Parkway in South Fort Worth Tuesday morning. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the pilot reported an engine failure and was trying to get to nearby Spinks Airport but didn't make it. The plane came...
fortworthreport.org
Bars have boomed in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood. So has the crime rate.
The West 7th Street corridor was once envisioned to be the antithesis of Fort Worth’s infamous Hell’s Half-Acre. The early owners of the land, the Van Zandt family, one of Fort Worth’s pioneer families, even added deed restrictions banning the sale of alcohol for future generations, or risking reverting the property to the Van Zandts.
fortworthreport.org
How to participate in Fort Worth’s governing process
Ever wanted to have a hand in shaping the future of Fort Worth? One way to do just that is by participating in city government meetings. The Fort Worth Report has created a guide to watching, attending and giving comment at these meetings, most of which are open to any member of the public.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
WFAA
DFW weather: A look at the rain chances for Tuesday
How much rain is expected on Tuesday in North Texas? Here's the latest.
fortworthreport.org
Code Rangers program aims to give residents influence, responsibility over their neighborhood
Gary Hogan is trained to notice when a neighbor’s grass is getting a bit too high. As a code ranger, he is empowered by the city to anonymously notify his neighbors when they might be at risk of getting a citation. One day, Hogan, who’s also president of his...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth artist saddles up for first solo exhibition as Fall Gallery Night approaches
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, local artist Jacob Lovett, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about the process behind his oil paintings and his new exhibit “Blinders” which will open Sept. 10 during Fall Gallery Night. . This conversation...
Torchy's Taco planning third location in Fort Worth
Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.
dallasexpress.com
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD names Midland ISD chief as lone finalist for superintendent
With a new superintendent comes new hope and new opportunity. That’s how Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, started the school board meeting that featured the naming of the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD superintendent on Aug. 30. “For teachers to be successful, we...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
fox4news.com
Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain for the week to begin Monday
Scattered showers are expected start in southeast DFW on Monday. Northwestern counties can expect rain ny Tuesday.
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
