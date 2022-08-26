Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois to increase ethanol production after refinery fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Four Midwestern states have received a emergency fuel waiver from the federal government to offset the temporary shutdown of a refinery. An electrical fire broke out at a BP oil refinery last week near Chicago in Whiting, Indiana. The EPA has signed off on an emergency waiver to allow the sale of high volatility gasoline in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until September 15.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation. U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Central Illinois Proud
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
Central Illinois Proud
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported...
Central Illinois Proud
$300M allotted to help low-income families pay energy bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Families struggling to pay their energy bills will be able to apply for assistance starting Thursday through the Help Illinois Families Program, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging families to apply for their...
Central Illinois Proud
Scientist explains identifying mysterious Indiana teen’s remains
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A mystery in the Campbell County mountains is slowly being solved and it’s taking a multi-team effort. “The fact that no missing persons that matched the description were reported in the area, that also makes it difficult,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Elkins said in 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Remains of man’s dad found in Lake Mead, 20 years after drowning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tom Erndt finally got the news he’s been waiting to hear for 20 years. His father’s remains were found at the bottom of drought-stricken Lake Mead in Nevada this summer, not far from where Erndt last saw him on August 2, 2002.
Central Illinois Proud
IDPH reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022
CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPF) reported the first West Nile Virus-related death of 2022 in Illinois Tuesday. According to an IDPH press release, the death was a person in their 70s in Cook County, who became ill at the beginning of August. CDC lab testing confirmed the diagnosis of West Nile.
Central Illinois Proud
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central Illinois through 10 PM
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central Illinois through 10 pm. Storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado or two through this evening. Key Takeaways. Storm Timing: Through 10 pm. Primary Threats. 75 mph...
Central Illinois Proud
Severe Weather Alert Day: Monday, August 29th, 2022
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority has dedicated today, Aug. 29, a Severe Weather Alert Day for widespread severe weather capable of destructive winds, hail and heavy rain. Key Takeaways. Storm Timing: 1 pm to 8 pm. Multiple rounds of storms possible. Primary Threats. 75 mph wind...
Central Illinois Proud
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog. According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Amelia Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.
Central Illinois Proud
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
