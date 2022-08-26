Take control of your lights without any hub or subscription with the Wemo WiFi smart dimmer. By using the app or your voice, you can easily set the mood and lift up the ambiance of any room in the house. In fact, this works just like your traditional dimmer switch, but smarter. So, even if you are trying to set up lighting for a party or just relaxing by the couch, working with your lights will be as easy as possible. You can also setup automatic schedules for your light if you want to. Additionally, you cam also set up low light level during specific times. And, even if that’s not enough, you can get hands-free control of lights with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO