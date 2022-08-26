Read full article on original website
VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike maintains the iconic look with a new material
Celebrate electric riding in the purest form with the VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike. It comes with a battery that boasts a range of 37 to 93 miles. And it offers a 20 mph maximum assist speed. A special version of the standard model, this eBike makes a great addition to your daily riding routine. It also comes with a single-piece integrated saddle design for optimum comfort while riding. Currently available in only the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the US, this eBike improves your electric riding experience. Some of the best features of the bike include an onboard alarm that pairs with smart location tracking, tamper detection, and remote lockdown mode. Finally, what sets it apart is the anti-theft technology that will help keep it safe on the go.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
reVive Lux Sonique & Sonique Mini skin care devices provide light therapy, massage & more
Upgrade your daily skin care routine with one device that does everything you want. Choose from the handheld reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué or palm-size Lux Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser for maximum skincare versatility. Anti-aging red light therapy boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin. Acne-fighting blue light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria and reduces redness and inflammation. Combo mode treats both wrinkles and zits at the same time in just 3 minutes a day. Moreover, 2 levels of gentle sonic vibration provide deep cleansing and help massage in serums. Interchangeable silicone heads maximize cleansing and massage effectiveness. A premium 1-year warranty offers peace of mind. And unbeatable prices make them affordable for everyone. These dynamic rechargeable devices have it all—in waterproof designs perfect for use at the sink or in the shower.
Dimenco SR Pro Display 32″ 8K monitor showcases 3D and spatial forms like never before
Visualize any 3D and spatial form like never before with the Dimenco SR Pro Display 32″ 8K monitor. In fact, the display creates a sense of volume and depth that you can easily experience without any wearables. The SR Core eye-tracking technology uses vision sensors and face recognition algorithms, so you can experience spatial form content easily with this display. The spatial reality precision gives you a full look-around view of the 3D object from all angles. Additionally, the display also flaunts a resolution up to 8K at 60 fps. You can also easily switch between 2D and 3D views. Together with the simulated reality 3D technology, this display gives a natural presence to otherwise static and flat images. Finally, the breakthrough light field display can be experienced by all.
Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones have a net-zero carbon footprint
Ensure your next gadget purchase has an eco-friendly ring to it when it’s the Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones. With a net-zero carbon footprint, these limited-edition Transparency colorway headphones don’t harm the earth. Moreover, they boast up to 36 hours of battery life so you can listen to audio for days on end. Not only that, but they also have a rapid-charge feature that gives you 3 hours of playtime after only 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, their built-in Tile finding technology ensures you can always figure out where they are. And with call, track, and volume control on the headphones, you can easily manage whatever you listen to. Finally, you’re sure to enjoy their Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and light weight of only 213 grams.
Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel has an innovative weave that dries your body in a better way
They stay soft to the touch and gentle on the skin for years!. Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand folds completely flat yet flexes up to 22″
Give yourself and your laptop the mobility you deserve with the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand. Designed with elegant curves and angles, just like your computer, this portable gadget folds up to only 1.18″ high. Not only that, but it also lifts your MacBook screen and camera up to a height of 22 inches. Moreover, it provides eye-level video calls and even works as a desktop wedge. Use it to line up your MacBook screen with your external display. Additionally, it adjusts your keyboard’s angle from 0 to 45 degrees, and it comes in Matte Black and Matte White color options. Finally, fold it up and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve for on-the-go use. Weighing only 28 ounces, it’s easy to tote anywhere.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker is extra crispy & fully loaded with big bass
Blast amazing sound on the go with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is extra crispy and fully loaded with big bass. All you have to do is tap the Outdoor Boost for audio that’s ideal for the great outdoors. Additionally, the speaker offers 14 hours of playtime that makes it great for use outside. The IP67 design also ensures it can withstand dust, dirt, and even a splash. You can also submerge it in water for 30 minutes. This makes it the perfect compadre for the pool, beach, trail, or shower. If that’s not enough, you’ll be glad to know that this speaker can handle up to 5-foot drops. To add to this, the 131-foot wireless range makes it the coolest companion you can carry on your road trips and adventures.
PITAKA Carbon Fiber Watch Band has 100% carbon fiber links & adjustable bracelet length
Upgrade your wrist with the PITAKA Carbon Fiber Watch Band. Made with 100% carbon fiber links, it uses rare yet durable fine-weave 1K carbon fiber. Boasting compatibility with all Apple Watch models, it has an adjustable bracelet length to fit your wrist just right. Choose from 2 styles—Modern and Retro—which come in 2 sizes: 38/40/41 mm and 42/44/45 mm. With a lightweight and comfortable design, this minimalist strap has a patented secure magnetic clasp that keeps it firmly in place. Easily attach it to your Apple Watch Series 7–1 or SE and add or remove links, using the provided tool, to fit it to your wrist. Designed for all-day comfort, the Modern style has 20 links while the Retro option has 16.
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) offers ultra-powerful 2-way fast charging
Quickly recharge your devices as fast as can be with the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K). This 2-way fast charger comes with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 technology. Additionally, it offers bidirectional tech to quickly recharge itself. It also features a 24,000 mAh battery capacity and 2x longer-lasting battery life. With this power bank, you can juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. There’s also an easy-to-read digital display that shows the output power, input power, and more. It also comes with Anker’s GaN-powered charging system, PowerIQ 4.0, and ActiveShield 2.0. In fact, this powerhouse will always keep your mobile gadgets charged up. To add to this, the compact and space-saving design will make this power bank an easy option to have with you on the go.
Wemo WiFi smart dimmer takes full control of your lights without any hub or subscription
Take control of your lights without any hub or subscription with the Wemo WiFi smart dimmer. By using the app or your voice, you can easily set the mood and lift up the ambiance of any room in the house. In fact, this works just like your traditional dimmer switch, but smarter. So, even if you are trying to set up lighting for a party or just relaxing by the couch, working with your lights will be as easy as possible. You can also setup automatic schedules for your light if you want to. Additionally, you cam also set up low light level during specific times. And, even if that’s not enough, you can get hands-free control of lights with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google.
Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag protects against punctures and spills
Carry your bottle of red or white in the Vinarmour Wine Carrier impact-resistant travel bag. With a foldable design, it fits easily in your purse or shoulder bag for on-the-go use. Incredibly, its patented design protects against impacts, leaks, and punctures, so your bottle of vino stays safe and secure inside. Additionally, it maintains the wine’s temperature and even accommodates all common wine bottle sizes. Choose from Harvest Brown and Vintage Burgundy color options, both of which have exteriors made of Scottish waxed cotton and Horween leather. This 18-ounce waxed cotton and Chromexcel leather combination is sure to last. Made in the USA, this bag has a lifetime guarantee that it will exceed your expectations. Overall, it’s an ideal way to tote your favorite bottle.
Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker comes with a glass bottle
Prepare your sparkling drinks in style for your next dinner party with the Aarke Carbonator Pro. This stainless steel gadget comes with a sturdy, dishwasher-safe glass bottle you will absolutely love. This device works with a simple 1-handed operation with the innovative Push-to-Lock feature. You can easily keep this on your countertop and use it to prepare sparkling water at your convenience. In fact, it is also compatible with CO2 cylinders from Sodastream, AGA, Linde, and many other standard gas cylinders. So it fits right in with your existing setup. Additionally, the design is minimal and will fit in seamlessly with any modern home decor stylle. If you are someone who loves making bubbly beverages at home, this is an amazing buy for your kitchen.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones are self-charging and powered by light
Use the power of light to charge the adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Additionally, these wireless headphones are also self-charging. These sport headphones consist of 87% recycled plastics. In fact, the sweatproof and splashproof design make these headphones perfect for workouts and your active lifestyle. The fact that these headphones use the power of light to charge up makes them a unique entry in the world of sustainable headphones. Also, if you worry about the hygiene part of things, you can easily throw the inner headband and ear cushions in the wash after a hard workout. You can even control your headphones easily as well as manage its features from the adidas Headphones app (available in both iOS and Android).
