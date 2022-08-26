Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
KTLA.com
Labor day BBQ, grilling tips with award-winning restaurant Heritage Barbecue
Megan Telles was live in San Juan Capistrano to visit the award-winning restaurant, Heritage Barbecue. The people at Heritage Barbecue shared barbecue and grilling tips for Labor Day weekend. Visit the restaurant’s website for more information or follow on Instagram. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on...
KTLA.com
A preview of L.A. Times’ Food Bowl
L.A. Times Food Bowl, presented by City National Bank, is a monthlong food festival taking place this September. The festival is a celebration of L.A.’s diverse food scene that combines the best local eateries and world-renowned culinary talent. L.A. Times food columnist Jenn Harris and three participating restaurants joined...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles restroom among ‘America’s Best’
The next time nature calls, it might be worth a visit North Hollywood. One of the 10 finalists for the America’s Best Restroom Contest is the North Hollywood Recreation Center at 11430 Chandler Blvd., KTLA sister station KXAN reports. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and...
KTLA.com
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace partners with L.A. Animal Services
In response to the ongoing issue of overcrowding and overall animal wellbeing in Los Angeles city shelters, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace partners with Los Angeles Animal Services (LAAS) to begin a dual-pronged approach to help ensure the more than 1,000 dogs currently in city shelters are getting enrichment and exercise every day, and that animals are finding homes more quickly.
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas!
KTLA 5 LAS VEGAS MUSIC FESTIVAL GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES. 1. Sponsors. This watch and win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTLA (“Station”), 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, and iHeart Media, 3400 W Olive Ave #550, Burbank, CA 91505 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
KTLA.com
You could win a Michael Bublé prize package
Grammy-winning and million-selling crooner Michael Bublé returns to l-a next month with his “Higher” tour at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at AEG are furnishing an amazing prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to attend the show. Text EVERYTHING, HIGHER or LOVE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Michael Bublé live in concert at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA on Friday, September 23rd, plus parking. The winner -also- receives a $100 gift card to Sol Agave Taste of Mexico restaurant at L.A. LIVE Message and data rates apply. It’s sure to be a night full of great songs and good vibes. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Artemis I Launch Scrubbed : Aerojet Rocketdyne
Gayle Anderson was live at Aerojet Rocketdyne in the Canoga Park – Chatsworth area. It’s the company that is building the engines for the Artemis I Moon Mission. The launch was scheduled for 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, but was scrubbed due to a fuel leak. The uncrewed launch...
