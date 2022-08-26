ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice

Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Association Releases July Market Statistics

Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its July 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Lincoln Property Company Southeast Closes on Land for Spec Distribution Center in Emerson, Georgia

Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) is preparing to break ground this month on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility in Emerson, Georgia, after closing on a land sale for the project in late July. Called LakePoint 75, the facility is expected to be completed in Fall 2023. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing for the building.
EMERSON, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Remington Hotels Promotes Yanti Blackart to General Manager

Remington Hotels, a dynamic hotel management company, is pleased to announce that Yanti Blackart has been promoted to General Manager of the Hampton Inn Atlanta-Mall Of Georgia in Buford, GA. Blackart demonstrated exceptional growth after joining the company in 2018 as a breakfast attendant, and quickly emerged as one of the property’s best Guest Service Agents. Her predecessor, Sagar Barhe, has also been elevated to Divisional Vice President, creating a natural opportunity for Blackart to advance.
BUFORD, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Conference to Focus on Atlanta’s Impact on Commerce

Registration is open for TiECON Atlanta 2022, the premier conference for entrepreneurs. Hosted by TiE Atlanta on September 30 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, this annual event connects business owners for networking, learning opportunities, and honoring the best of Atlanta’s entrepreneurial community. This year’s event aims to focus...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Roswell Arts Fund Searching For Director of Development

The Roswell Arts Fund, Inc. (RAF), located in Roswell, Georgia, has initiated an executive search for a Director of Development. The Chason Group has been retained to assist with the search process for a professional who will lead the fundraising initiatives for RAF. RAF is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization...
ROSWELL, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

ARCHI Appoints Jeffrey Smythe as New Executive Director

The Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement (ARCHI) announced today that Jeffrey M. Smythe has been appointed its new executive director. An experienced nonprofit leader, Smythe officially begins September 1, taking over for Kathryn Lawler, who left ARCHI in May to join St. Joseph’s Health System/Mercy Care as CEO.
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta

A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
ATLANTA, GA
SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants

In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Mayor Andre Dickens Host The 39th Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA.
ATLANTA, GA
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
celebsbar.com

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Announces Pure Heat Headliners and New Events

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend has announced the honorees of this year’s 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, as well as other events happening throughout the Labor Day weekend. Sunday, September 4 starts with a morning worship service at 11am in Piedmont Park. The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta (Bishop O.C.
ATLANTA, GA

