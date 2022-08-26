Remington Hotels, a dynamic hotel management company, is pleased to announce that Yanti Blackart has been promoted to General Manager of the Hampton Inn Atlanta-Mall Of Georgia in Buford, GA. Blackart demonstrated exceptional growth after joining the company in 2018 as a breakfast attendant, and quickly emerged as one of the property’s best Guest Service Agents. Her predecessor, Sagar Barhe, has also been elevated to Divisional Vice President, creating a natural opportunity for Blackart to advance.

BUFORD, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO