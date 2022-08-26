Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
How We Work Has Changed, And Changed Us
It’s time again to celebrate Labor Day. Like many of our holidays, it’s roots and intention are often forgotten or ignored. It’s a three-day weekend, and our semi-official end of summer. The end of summer declaration, or course, gets competition from the beginning of school, which for...
metroatlantaceo.com
New Report Shows Georgia Parents More Engaged Than Ever in Education, and “Never Going Back”
In a new report, Never Going Back: An Analysis of Parent Sentiment on Education, from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and The Harris Poll, more than 8 out of 10 Georgia parents (83%) who were surveyed agree that education has become a more important political issue to them than it was in the past. In addition, 86% percent of Georgia parents say they would be willing to vote for someone outside of their political party if the candidate’s education platform aligned with their views.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
metroatlantaceo.com
SPLC & Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announce $4.6M in Grants
In a virtual press conference, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced over 4.6 million in additional Vote Your Voice grants to 39 voter outreach organizations across the Deep South. The grants will support voting education, registration, and mobilization, especially among communities of color. These resources represent an addition to an earlier investment of over $11 million in two-year grants made last year.
metroatlantaceo.com
AAA: Georgia Gas Prices Remain Below $4 a Gallon
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
