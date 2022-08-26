Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Greene and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting at a stage of 25.0 feet. It will begin to fall late tonight and will continue a slow fall to below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 09:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Washington, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 04/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0