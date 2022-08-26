MCU actor Jonathan Majors is one of the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors’ made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and a much nicer Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, someone more formidable than Thanos is coming.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO