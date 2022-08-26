Read full article on original website
Is it Too Early for Pumpkin Spice in Ocean County, NJ? Or Are You Excited?
Since when did pumpkin coffee become such a controversial topic?. Dunkin' released their pumpkin menu on August 17th, and yesterday, August 30th, Starbucks followed suit. For many people (myself included), pumpkin spice drop day is one of the best days of the year. Many of us are stocking up on our limited-time-only favorite treat. I've already had my 3rd Pumpkin Spice latte of the season, and it's still August. And I know I'll enjoy plenty more where that came from.
Spooky and Delicious Halloween Cookies to Enjoy in Ocean County, NJ
September is approaching and we have already begun to see a lot of items for October, I'm talking Halloween. One of the most popular holidays in America and around the world. So it's no wonder we start in late July or August with Halloween promotions. This is what happened with this article.
Jersey City, NJ launches ‘food rescue mapping’ to feed those in need
JERSEY CITY — Stemming from its selection for the National Resource Defense Council's "Food Matters" cohort two years ago, this Hudson County city is in the early stages of implementing something called food rescue mapping, to identify and nourish neighborhoods in need. The effort combines the concepts of food...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: JOURNEYS THRIFT & PANTRY
We are happy to have learned that Journeys Thrift & Pantry has not closed, but rather, moved to a nicer location! In fact, tomorrow is their soft opening, 8/30/22, at 200 Atlantic City Blvd in the new Beachwood plaza across from Taco Town. Please stop in between 10 am and 5 pm to check out the new store. The first 100 customers will receive a free tote bag! OCSN would like to extend our best wishes to the owner, Melissa Prosperi, for this new location!
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The 5-month-old dogs with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ
Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!. Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.
‘Sick wildlife’ temporarily closes Ocean County park
Outdoor enthusiasts are being cautioned to stay out of trouble -- by literally staying out of Double Trouble State Park, at least for now.
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE
***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness
MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey, Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
Hooray! Another ALDI is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
