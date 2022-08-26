ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Is it Too Early for Pumpkin Spice in Ocean County, NJ? Or Are You Excited?

Since when did pumpkin coffee become such a controversial topic?. Dunkin' released their pumpkin menu on August 17th, and yesterday, August 30th, Starbucks followed suit. For many people (myself included), pumpkin spice drop day is one of the best days of the year. Many of us are stocking up on our limited-time-only favorite treat. I've already had my 3rd Pumpkin Spice latte of the season, and it's still August. And I know I'll enjoy plenty more where that came from.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Health
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Food & Drinks
County
Ocean County, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?

It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: JOURNEYS THRIFT & PANTRY

We are happy to have learned that Journeys Thrift & Pantry has not closed, but rather, moved to a nicer location! In fact, tomorrow is their soft opening, 8/30/22, at 200 Atlantic City Blvd in the new Beachwood plaza across from Taco Town. Please stop in between 10 am and 5 pm to check out the new store. The first 100 customers will receive a free tote bag! OCSN would like to extend our best wishes to the owner, Melissa Prosperi, for this new location!
BEACHWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chain#Chicken Nuggets#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Nj Fast Food Chain May#Raising Cane#Chic Fil A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 The Point

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness

MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hooray! Another ALDI is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy