Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
Students return to the classroom Tuesday as temps in NW Oregon, SW Wash. soar
Tens of thousands of students across our area are returning to the classroom Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach near triple-digit range. It'll be a hot and sweaty first day of school for some students, as not all schools have air conditioning. We reached out to Portland Public Schools...
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
AARP Oregon: Fraud Fighters Conference
Fighting back against frauds and scams requires knowing how con artists operate. Patricia Perlow, Lane County District Attorney and Carmel Perez-Snyder, AARP Oregon Director of Community Outreach, joined us to share a little about new scams circulating and how we can fight back. If you are approached by someone online,...
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
Highschool sports 'returning to normal' and the OSAA is feeling optimistic
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s an exciting time for High School Athletes, coaches, students, and administrators all over the state. Teams are practicing and contests are underway for volleyball, cross country, and football jamborees. I spoke with Peter Weber, the Executive Director of the Oregon School Activities Association this...
Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
Federal Judge rules Oregon State Hospital must release 109 patients deemed unfit for trial
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon federal court judge ruled on Monday, August 29 that the Oregon State Hospital would need to begin releasing certain patients deemed unfit to withstand trial. The ruling by Judge Michael Mosman requires the state hospital to initiate changes to discharge policies that will bring...
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
