PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO