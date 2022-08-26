ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KATU.com

AARP Oregon: Fraud Fighters Conference

Fighting back against frauds and scams requires knowing how con artists operate. Patricia Perlow, Lane County District Attorney and Carmel Perez-Snyder, AARP Oregon Director of Community Outreach, joined us to share a little about new scams circulating and how we can fight back. If you are approached by someone online,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KATU.com

Highschool sports 'returning to normal' and the OSAA is feeling optimistic

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s an exciting time for High School Athletes, coaches, students, and administrators all over the state. Teams are practicing and contests are underway for volleyball, cross country, and football jamborees. I spoke with Peter Weber, the Executive Director of the Oregon School Activities Association this...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
KATU.com

Narcan now required at California colleges and universities

Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy