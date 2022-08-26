ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Haunting of Molly Hartley Free Online

Cast: Haley Bennett Jake Weber Chace Crawford Shannon Woodward Shanna Collins. When teenage Molly Hartley moves to a new town, she's haunted by terrifying visions that may have to do with dark secrets from her past. Something evil lurks just beneath the lush surfaces of her private-school world, and it holds the rights to her very soul. On the eve of her 18th birthday, Molly is about to discover the truth of just who or what she is destined to become.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Hell Night#Hbo Max#Espn#Hulu Live Tv#The House Of Mouse#National Geographic#Star
epicstream.com

Chisato’s Handstand Meme Trends with Rent-A-Girlfriend, Kaguya-sama Fan Art

After the scene went viral shortly following Episode 8, the Lycoris Recoil Chisato handstand meme once again trended online as fan artists made Kaguya-sama: Love Is War and Rent-A-Girlfriend versions of the pose. In case you need some context, during Episode 8 of Lycoris Recoil, a scene featured Chisato doing...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Buzzy YA Fantasy Novel ‘Once There Was’ Gets Release Date and Cover Art (Exclusive)

The next big YA fantasy is here. At least, that’s what Simon & Schuster hopes as it sets the release date and debuts the cover art for Once There Was, a fantasy novel intended for all ages from Kiyash Monsef, a California-based, Emmy-nominated producer and writer who will be making his book debut with an April 4, 2023 publishing date.More from The Hollywood ReporterJ.K. Rowling Addresses Absence From 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special, Comments on Relationship With CastImagine Entertainment Teams With Taiwan's TAICCA on Content Development LabDuncan Henderson, 'Master and Commander' Producer and Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 72 Hollywood is also pinning...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo’s Novel Still Seems Unfilmable

There’s much to appreciate in Noah Baumbach’s alternately exhilarating and enervating attempt to tame Don DeLillo’s comedy of death, White Noise, not least the daredevil spirit and ambition with which the writer-director and his cast plunge into the tricky material. But little in this episodic freakout hits the target quite so well as the wild end credits sequence, a dance number set in a suburban A&P supermarket, in which the entire ensemble boogie in aisles stacked with colorful products, accompanied by an LCD Soundsystem banger called “New Body Rhumba.” With that ecstatic visual, Baumbach nails a key theme of the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy