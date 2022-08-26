ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
GROVEPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
COLUMBUS, OH

