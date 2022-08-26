Read full article on original website
2 teen suspects in stolen Kia steal woman's car with dog inside, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of teenage suspects accused of striking a woman in the head and stealing her car near the Easton Town Center. Police said the victim was walking her dog to her car from the Pet Smart in the 3700...
2 suspects accused of stealing over $2k worth of items from northwest Columbus Lion's Den
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a northwest Columbus Lion's Den in July. A man and woman entered the Lion's Den located along Roberts Road on July 18 around 10 p.m. According to police, the two suspects filled their backpacks with...
17-year-old suspect turns himself in after deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 17-year-old suspect involved in an east Columbus homicide turned himself in on Tuesday. Police said Jaizion Reid is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. A murder warrant was filed for Reid's arrest last week. Officers were called to the area of...
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry
OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
Columbus police release body-cam videos from 3 police shootings in last 8 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a push for "full transparency," the Columbus Division of Police released on Tuesday body-cam footage from three police shootings over the last eight days. "We're committed to full transparency and sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able to do...
Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
Man shot and killed by officer serving arrest warrant in Hilltop, BCI investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died early Tuesday morning after being shot by a Columbus police officer while officers were executing a search warrant in the Hilltop area. The shooting happened at an apartment complex along Sullivant Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sgt. Joe Albert said several uniformed...
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home
Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
Woman dead after being hit by a car in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday night near the South Hilltop. 41-year-old Pamela Hurst of Columbus was found on the side of the road just after 8:30 p.m. south of Brown Road near U.S. 62 in a section of the South Hilltop that falls outside […]
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of teenagers linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundai’s are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting into...
Police searching for missing 94-year-old with dementia last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Columbus on Monday. Fred Dansby was last seen in the area of Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Dansby was driving a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox four-door with Ohio license...
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
