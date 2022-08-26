Read full article on original website
South Carolina restaurant a finalist for ‘Best Restroom’ in America award
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
WIS-TV
Tunnel To Towers 5K returns September 9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run and Walk is happening in Columbia on September 9th at 6 pm. The event marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11 when thousands lost their lives including first responders. Thousands of runners will hit the pavement in Columbia honoring first responders and U.S. military members who serve and have given their lives to save others in the line of duty.
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country
Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
WIS-TV
Could you be 11-year-old Amari’s marrow match?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you be Amari’s Match? Help the 11-year-old by registering for the National Marrow Donor program. If you’ve ever wanted to directly impact and improve someone else’s life you can do so by donating. World Marrow Donor day is coming up in September,...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
WLTX.com
This chandeliered South Carolina restroom may be America's best, company says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A restroom in South Carolina is a finalist for the best in America according to a company that knows a thing or two about them. Cintas Corporation compiled a list of 10 restrooms based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design from around the country.
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
WIS-TV
Lexington County receives new barn to house large farm animals
WIS-TV
Abortion protests at South Carolina State House
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina
Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
click orlando
South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
WIS-TV
DHEC releases new COVID-19 state data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,674,281 cases and a total of 18,263 deaths linked to Coronavirus. DHEC also released that...
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
WIS-TV
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
Soldier, 17, collapses during training in South Carolina, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard died on Thursday, several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said Friday on its Facebook page. […]
WIS-TV
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
